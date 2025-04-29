Dexter Community Schools Welcomes New Principal at Wylie Elementary

With Mrs. See retiring at the end of the school year, Wylie Elementary is looking to next fall with a new principal at the helm.

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) announced on April 28, that a new leader for the school has been picked.

DCS said, “Wylie Elementary will have a new principal. Dexter Community Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeannette Kiernan as the new Principal of Wylie Elementary School. With almost thirty years working in the field, Kiernan’s range and depth of education and experience make her extremely well-suited to lead Wylie.”

DCS’s announcement captured Kiernan’s reaction to her new role.

“I am beyond excited to officially join Dexter Community Schools and become the principal at Wylie Elementary! From the moment I connected with the team, I could feel the energy, the pride, and the heart that make Dexter such an incredible place,” Kiernan said in the announcement. “I can’t wait to jump in, get to know our amazing students, families, and staff, and be part of a community that truly believes in supporting every learner. It’s truly an honor to be coming into a district that shares my passion for putting students first and creating outstanding opportunities for all learners!”

Kiernan has been with Pinckney Community Schools and Webberville Community Schools in a variety of positions including elementary school teacher, English Language Arts Instructional Leader, Curriculum Director, and K-12 building principal, according to DCS.

DCS said she earned “a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, a Master’s degree in Science, and a K-12 Administrator Certificate, all from Michigan State University (Go, Spartans!).”

The interview process for principals in Dexter Community Schools is a thoughtful and collaborative process that takes place over several weeks, DCS said in the announcement, with each of the top 10 applicants for this position attending meet-and-greet sessions at Wylie with administrators and staff.

From there, DCS said the top four candidates from that group had interviews with more than 20 people representing three groups: staff, parents, and administrators.

“Of those, three candidates moved to final interviews with the Superintendent, Executive Director of Human Resources, administrators and staff,” DCS said. “Jeannette Kiernan rose to the top due to her extensive experience, people- and solution-centered approach to leadership, and friendly, approachable demeanor.”

DCS Superintendent Dr. Chris Timmis summed up the hire well in the announcement.

Timmis said, “Jeannette Kiernan is a tremendous leader and we are so fortunate to have her joining our administrative team and leading Wylie Elementary….following the tradition of excellence in leadership set by Katie See, Mrs. Kiernan continues this tradition and we are grateful to have her as a Dreadnaught!”

Photo of Jeannette Kiernan, courtesy of DCS