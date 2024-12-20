Lima Township Wants to Update its Solar Ordinance

Noting that it needs work, Lima Township is taking a new look at its solar ordinance.

At a board meeting in late November, the Lima Township Board of Trustees discussed its solar ordinance and compatible renewable energy ordinance.

According to the township minutes on the meeting, board discussion was had on how the current solar ordinance is lacking enough detail for both residential and commercial installations.

“All agreed it was necessary to revise,” the township minutes said.

The township board directed the Planning Commission, under the direction of the Zoning Administrator and Planning Commission Chairperson, to work with consultant, Carlisle Wortman, on modifications to the residential requirements for solar installations to address any shortfalls, and additionally to draft an ordinance (either stand alone or as addition to Zoning Ordinance) for commercial solar installations. This work will be funded out of general township planning budget.

During public comment, the minutes said a township resident spoke and said he agrees that the township needs a strong ordinance on solar. He said that he was contacted by Consumers Energy in 2023 about solar on his 40 acres, “and he learned they were targeting townships without ordinances.”

Another resident said that energy companies are more likely to work with you if you have solar in your ordinance.

Photo: Solar Panel Field. Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash