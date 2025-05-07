Lodi Township Board Approves 2025 Road Improvements

The Lodi Township Board of Trustees meeting lasted for almost two hours at the township hall on Pleasant Lake Road on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. It wasn’t until the discussion over the need to call a special meeting to discuss an Ethics Policy that disagreements appeared amongst the board members.

Trustee Leslie Blackburn, citing board unity and stressing the need for a sense of urgency, urged board members to support a special meeting to work through the details of creating an ethics policy. Others were reluctant to put an ethics policy ahead of other pressing township business. The board voted to place the ethics policy on the December 2025 agenda.

2025 Local Road Program

The township board approved the following road maintenance projects for 2025.

Ellsworth Road: Zeeb Rd to Wagner Rd: drainage improvements, shaping existing surfaces, heavy brushing & 6” of 23A Limestone (approximately 7,400 tons) $258,000

Alber Road: Textile Rd to Pleasant Lake Rd: drainage improvements, forestry, heavy brushing, shaping the existing surfaces and 6” 23A Limestone (approximately 3,400 tons) $114,000

Saline-Waterworks Road: Dell Rd to Grass Rd: drainage improvements, forestry, shaping the existing surface, heavy brushing & 6” 23A Limestone (approximately 5,000 tons) $153,000

Dell Road: Saline-Waterworks Rd to Township Line: drainage improvements, forestry, heavy brushing, shaping the existing surface and 6” of 23A Limestone (approximately 5,000 tons) $153,000

Katz Farm Court: Brassow Rd to End of Road: work to include crack seal $4,000

Grass Road: Bethel Church Rd to Saline-Waterworks Rd. drainage improvements, forestry, shaping the existing surface, application of 6” of 23A Limestone (approximately 1,500 tons) $65,000

Stoneco Gravel Pit/Ann Arbor Sand & Gravel Annual Reports

The township board accepted the annual reports from the two gravel pits within the township. There was no change in the operations of the StoneCo operation from last year. The Ann Arbor Sand & Gravel are in a period of reclamation, which is proceeding according to plan. There are currently no plans for any additional mining from Ann Arbor Sand & Gravel and if that changes the company would need to return to the board for approval. The board asked both companies to conduct surface and groundwater testing.

Trustee Blackburn raised the issue of PFAS testing, which neither company is doing. The board agreed to ask both companies to include PFAS testing on an annual basis due to some township wells having tested positive for PFAS.

Short Term Rental (Str)

The planning commission asked for board guidance on the township’s approach to STR regulation or zoning ordinance. After some discussion and input from consulting attorney Jesse O’Jack, the board charged the planning commission to develop regulations for STR, and the township would consider the development of an ordinance, if needed, in the future.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. The township planning commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 5/27, at 7 p.m. The next board meeting is Tuesday, 6/03 at 6:30 p.m. Both are held at the township offices on Pleasant Lake Road.