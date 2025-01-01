Mobile Side Bar is Serving up Tasty Drinks in Chelsea and Surrounding Areas

Inspired by a love for connecting with people, two locals have created a mobile beverage service that combines their love with delicious drinks.

It’s called the Mobile Side Bar and it’s been sighted in places around Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake and Stockbridge. The creative minds behind this new venture are Shelley Kasper and Stephanie Dunham. They are local to the area, growing up in Ann Arbor and Saline, but both moved to Dexter and Chelsea 14 years ago and are now part of those communities.

On Dec. 30, they posted on the Facebook page Chelsea Residents in the Know:

“We are Shelley and Stephanie. We are local residents of Chelsea and Dexter. Our careers, for the past 25+ years, has been in special education. Now we are looking ahead to when we “grow up”, so we opened this cute little trailer for coffee service! We are loving this new small business venture and have most enjoyed getting to know the people who visit us. We just wanted to introduce ourselves and invite you to stop by and say “hi”. We are located at 20490 M-52 in Chelsea all week, except NYD. In fact, come say “hi” and “Happy New Year” and receive a 1$ of any beverage! We hope to meet you soon!”

After seeing this post, the Sun Times News followed up with them to learn more.

“We were inspired by our love for connecting with people,” they said of creating Mobile Side Bar.

With the background in special education, both also have an origin in hospitality in the restaurant business. They said they began as a mobile beverage service, “hence the name”, but when they came “upon the adorable coffee trailer for sale, we have mostly been serving coffee and lattes but also have been hired out to provide other beverages for events that prefer them.”

Here’s a look at one of their menus:

The connecting with people has led them to doing many local community and school events.

“We have done benefits and fundraisers and teacher appreciation activities. We have done festivals and tree farms” Shelley and Stephanie said, naming some of the things they have brought the Mobile Side Bar to.

In the event of school functions and charities, they said they have been able to give a percentage back to the organizations that have hired them.

“It has been a true pleasure to get to know people and serve them warm and cold beverages wherever we have been,” they said. “We enjoy the business and look forward to it growing!”

To keep up to date on where they are or will they will be you can go to their Facebook page-Mobile Side Bar https://www.facebook.com/groups/102675030517942/user/61557723909286/.

Photo 1: A look at their adorable coffee trailer. Photo courtesy of Mobile Side Bar

Photo 2: A menu of drinks. Photo courtesy of Mobile Side Bar

Photo 3: Shelley Kasper and Stephanie Dunham serving up drinks in their mobile beverage trailer. Photo courtesy of Mobile Side Bar