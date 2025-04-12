April 12, 2025

Steven Sheldon

GovernmentSaline

New Member, New Roads, and a Zoning Shift at Saline Township Meeting

ARPA fund allocation, Jupiter Energy battery storage, Riverside Lane rezoning, road repairs Washtenaw County, Saline Township meeting

Saline Township welcomed a new board member and approved zoning updates, road work, and a final use of ARPA funds in a brisk one-hour meeting.

Photo: https://salinetownship.org/

By Steven  Sheldon

The Saline Township Board took care of routine business in sixty minutes Wednesday evening at the Saline Township Hall. The board introduced new board member Dean Marion, replacing Robert Marion who passed away recently.

Limestone Road Work:

The board received an update about road maintenance plans by the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC). The WCRC will apply limestone in April on Klager Road, followed by Feldkamp and Schill roads. The crew will also conduct some tree removal and berm work. The Grass Road bridge will receive attention in FY 25-26.  The estimate for bridge repairs is $357,000, but the cost would be shared with Washtenaw County, leaving the township’s costs at around $178,500.

Jupiter Energy:

Jupiter Energy will be presenting their final site plan for the proposed battery storage facility at the June 3rd planning commission meeting. The commission is expected to listen to the presentation by Jupiter Energy and act on the proposed site plan.

American Rescue Plan Act Funds:

Township Treasurer Jennifer Zink reported that the township has approximately $14,000 left in American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds. “APRA funds must be allocated by the end of April,” Zink said, “and must be spent by 12-31-2025.”  After some discussion, the board voted to use the funds for township building upgrades.

Riverside Lane Rezoning:

The Board approved a change in the zoning designation for Riverside Lane from Agricultural to R3. “Having the zoning for an area match the primary land use is important,” said Fred Lucas, consulting attorney for Saline Township. “There has not been any agricultural activity on these properties for years, it’s all residential. So, it makes sense to change the zoning to match the land use.”  The board voted unanimously to approve the zoning change.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m. The next scheduled board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

