Saline Food Truck Festival Brings Flavor, Fun, and Community June 28

From gourmet eats to classic cars and kids’ activities, this family-friendly event supports Saline Area Social Service.

Mark your calendars and bring your appetite—on Saturday, June 28, 2025, the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds will transform into a vibrant hub of flavors, fun, and community spirit at the Saline Area Social Service (SASS) Food Truck Festival. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this family-friendly event promises a delightful mix of culinary delights, local shopping, classic cars, and activities for all ages—all in support of a great cause.

🍽️ A Feast on Wheels

Prepare your taste buds for an eclectic array of food trucks offering everything from savory meals to sweet treats. While the full lineup is still being finalized, past festivals have featured a diverse selection of vendors, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Trucks so far:

Detroit Mini Donut | Papelon Arepa Bar | The Mobile Sidebar | S’mac & Cheese | Shimmy Shack | Bearclaw Coffee | Hello! Ice Cream | Poquito Chapulin Authentic Mexican Food | Top Dog | EM Cheese Grilled Cheese | Impasto Italian Inspired Wraps | Fire & Rice Paella | Bussin’ Bowls | Batter Up | Detroit Sibling Rivalry BBQ | Spoonfuls Great Soul Food | Shawarma Chef | Havana on Wheelz | Ritespice Kitchen | Dr. Timos Egyptian Food

🛍️ Shop Local at the Pop-Up Market

Adjacent to the food festivities, the Saline Pop-Up Market will showcase a variety of local vendors offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, and artisanal products. It’s the perfect opportunity to support small businesses and perhaps find that special item you’ve been searching for. Proceeds from the market also benefit SASS, reinforcing the community’s commitment to neighbors helping neighbors.

🚗 Classic Car Show

Car enthusiasts, rejoice! The festival’s classic car show will feature an impressive collection of vintage and custom vehicles. Stroll through rows of meticulously maintained automobiles, chat with their proud owners, and maybe even discover your dream car. It’s a nostalgic journey through automotive history that’s sure to captivate attendees of all ages.

🎈 Fun for the Kids

Families will find plenty to keep the little ones entertained. The Kids’ Activity Area boasts bounce houses, a Nerf course, engaging games, and a “Touch-A-Truck” experience where children can explore various vehicles up close. Face painting by FaceFlair will add a splash of color to the day, with a portion of proceeds supporting SASS. Some activities may require a small fee, so come prepared for a day full of smiles and laughter.

💙 Supporting Saline Area Social Service

At the heart of the festival is Saline Area Social Service, a 100% community-funded nonprofit dedicated to providing food, emergency aid, and support to those in need within the Saline area. Serving over 600 individuals annually, SASS’s mission is to build a stronger community through compassion and assistance. Events like the Food Truck Festival are vital in raising funds and awareness for their ongoing efforts.

🐾 A Quick Note on Pets

While the festival is a family-friendly event, please note that pets are not permitted on the grounds. Service animals trained to assist individuals with disabilities are welcome, in accordance with ADA guidelines.

📍 Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Location: Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

For more information, visit https://www.salinefoodtruckfestival.com/