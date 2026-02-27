Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter Honors 2025–2026 DAR Good Citizen Award Recipients

The Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, (SCA), in Ann Arbor, proudly announces the recipients of the 2025-2026 DAR Good Citizen Award from local high schools. The award honors outstanding high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of good citizenship within their homes, schools and communities.

Selected by their high school faculty, the criteria for selection encompass Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism. Six area schools participated, including Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Pioneer, Saline, and Whitmore Lake High Schools, as they have in the past. Our chapter winners for the Good Citizen Awards winners include:

Samantha Bieber, Chelsea High School

Rebekah Murillo, Dexter High School

Nathalie Coughlin, Saline High School

Lucy Baran, Manchester High School

Abigail Hood, Pioneer High School

Elodie Weaver, Whitmore Lake High School

Each chapter selects one student who then competes at the state level. The SCA DAR Good Citizen Winner is Abigail Hood from Pioneer High School. “These experiences have given her a deep understanding of service, compassion, and global citizenship,” stated SCA Good Citizen Chair, Sharon Clark. “She is exactly the kind of young leader the DAR Good Citizen Award was created to honor.”

Abigail Hood. Courtesy of DAR

Nominated by Lisabeth Mikolajczyk, a teacher at Pioneer High School, states that Abigail is a highly accomplished student and athlete, participating in Varsity Cross Country and Varsity Track & Field for four years, and serving as Cross Country Team Captain. She is also a member of the Purple Track Club, National Honor Society, and holds leadership roles as President of the French Club, Treasurer of Craft and Connect Club, and Head of the Women’s Board for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Club. Her commitment to service extends well beyond school. Abigail has volunteered more than 80 hours with the Humane Society of Huron Valley, worked as a summer camp counselor at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, and is employed at Rosa’s Squeeze Inn, where she serves as a dishwasher and hostess. Abigail shared that community service has shaped her character and sense of purpose. “I have tried to use service to make a meaningful impact beyond myself,” she wrote. She plans to attend a four-year university this fall and plans to study political science and law, with the goal of attending law school and becoming a Human Resources attorney.

Kristyna Rabassa, Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State states that “Abby embodies a quiet but true love for her country . . . Her patriotism is not performative, but rather is grounded in an unselfish commitment to family, school, community, and the enduring ideals of the United States.”

Samantha Bieber, a senior at Chelsea High School, is the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award from Chelsea High School. Samantha was nominated by Chelsea High School Principal, Amanda Clor, in recognition of her outstanding leadership, service, scholarship, and patriotism.

Samantha Bieber. Courtesy of DAR

A dedicated student-athlete, Samantha participated in Varsity Tennis and Varisty Cross Country for all four year of high shool and served as Captain of both teams, demonstrating commitment, teamwork, and leadership. Academically, Samantha is an AP Scholar and has earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. She was selected for the Portrait of a Graduate Award recognizing students who embody the qualities and values of a Chelsea High School graduate. In addition, Samantha was a faculty nominated and peer-voted finalist for the Excellence Award and Citizen Award, reflecting the respect she has earned from both educators and fellow students.

Samantha is an accoomplished musician and leader in the arts. She is a member of the High School Symphony Orchestra, where she plays the violin. Her musical excellence and leadership were recognized through her selection as Assistant Concertmaster for two years and Concertmaster for one year. Her commitment to service etxends well beyond the classroom. Samantha is an active member of Link Crew, served in a leadership role with Interact Club and is a member of the National Honor Society. Her community service includes playing violin during church services, assisting with youth tennis programs, volunteering at high school music events, packing meals fo families in need, and raising funds for ShelterBox disaster relief efforts.

Through her service, Samantha has made a meaningful impact brightening worship services through music, mentoring younger students with positivity and skill development, and strengthening the school music program through volunteerism. Samantha’s “character speaks far less with words and far more authentically through the ways in which she lives her every day life in the communities of friendship, school, music, and community service . . . .” Jeanne Franks, former Youth Coordinator Chelsea First United Methodist Church

Natalie Coughlin, a senior at Saline High School, has been selected as a recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award, recognizing her outstanding qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Natalie is the daugher of John and Jennifer Coughlin, was nominated by Saline High School School Counselor, Christine Brown. With a strong interest in architecture and design, Nathalie has distinquished herself through multiple competitive achievements. She competed in the NAWIC Education Foundation competition and the Michigan Industrial & Technological Society competition, earning 2025 State Runner-Up honors in CAD Architectural Working Drawing for Commerical Buildings.

Nathalie Coughlin. Courtesy DAR

She also placed either in the FCCLA Interior Design competion and earned sixth place in Architectural Drafting at the Michigan Skills USA competiton. She has participated in a year-long CAD SWWC program, competing in three separate design competitions. At Saline High School, Nathalie has demonstrated leadership through involvement in numerous organizations. She is a member of the National Honor Society where she served as Historian, and Student Council, where she held the role of Executive Council Treasurer. She is Link Crew member and has participated in Softball and Tennis. Natalie’s commitment to community service extends beyond her school.

She has volunteered with elementary school after-school programs and camps helping younger students enhance both academic and personal skills. While teaching specific activities, she placed special emphasis on life skills such as sharing, apologizing, teamwork and respect for others. As a member of Key Club she has completed over 40 hours of service. Natalie has served on the Saline Health Education Advisory Board where she was selected to represent student voices and advocate for meaningful changes to the school’s health education curriculum.

Outside of school, Natalie trains regularly and runs 10K races, developing discipline, time management, and goal-setting skills. An avid reader, she enjoys discovering new worlds through books and particularly enjoys history, gaining insight into different perspectives and cultures. Looking ahead, Natalie plans to study architecture aat University of Tenneesee and ultimately obtain her license, combining creativity and technical skills.

“Natalie stands out as a young woman of remarkable character, integrity, and commitment . . . Natalie has developed a sincere appreciation for the foundations of our democracy . . . . She recognizes that the ideals of liberty and justice require ongoing commitment—and she is ready and eager to be part of that work.” Kathleen Edmonds, Saline High School Art Teacher/Tennis Coach

Lucy Baran, is the Manchester High School ’s DAR Good Citizen winner. Nominated by Manchester High School Principal, Joshua Lindeman in recognition of her exceptional character, leadership, service to others, and commitment to excellence all of which are halllmarks of the DAR Good Citizen Award. Througout her high school career, Lucy has demonstrated remarkable dedication both in and out of the classroom.

Lucy Baran. Courtesy DAR

She has balanced a demanding academic schedule with extensive extracurricular involvement, including Track (3 years), Sideline Cheer (4 years), Bowling (2 years), Softball, Quiz Bowl, Link Crew (3 years), Student Council, National Honor Society, Student-Teacher Improvement Council, Choir and serving as an Office Aid. Lucy has held numerous leadership positions, including Class Vice President, Link Crew Captain, Sideline Cheer Captain, Bowling Captain, Quiz Bowl Captain, and Student-Teacher Improvement Council Captain, reflecting the trust and respect she has earned from peers and faculty alike.

Her achievements have been recognized with Honor Awards, Varisity Letters (8 total), Scholar Athlete honors (9 times), Student of the Month recognition (4 years), Link Crew Member Awards, and participation on a Regional Track Team Championship. In addition to her school leadership, Lucy is deeply committed to serving others. Through volunteering, mentoring younger students, and participating in school and community initiatives, she has developed strong organizational, communication and time-management skills. Lucy is the daughter of Nicholas Baran and Jennifer Sampsel.

Lucy “has consistently demonstrated exceptional dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, making a lasting impression through student government, cheer, office assistant position, and general leadership in our school.” Carla R. Freeman, Counselor, Manchester JR/SR High School.

Rebekah Murillo, the Dexter High School DAR Good Citizen Winner was nominated by Assistant Principal, Rachel Hervey. At Dexter High School, she served as Captain of the Swim Team and Captain of the Trap Team, where she worked to make team traditions more inclusive and welcoming while fostering strong teamwork and camaraderie.

Rebekah Murillo. Courtesy of DAR

She is also an active member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, helping create a positive and engaging school environment through service projects and student initiatives. Beyond the classroom, Rebekah is deeply committed to to serving others. Through National Honor Society projects, she has volunteered at the local food bank and participated in cemetery cleanup efforts, preserving important community spaces while helping those in need. Her dedication to service also extends well beyond her hometown.

Over the past several years, she has taken part in international volunteer efforts, including trips to Costa Rica, Malawi, Africa and the Blackfoot Indian Reservation. In Costa Rica, she helped establish a school and daycare, assisted at the senior center, and worked with local children. In Malawi, she helped build and support schools while learning about global education. At the Blackfoot Indian Resevation, she assisted with building fences, distributing food and preparing for community ceremonies.

“Rebekah has the ability to adapt to any task she is given and is able to bring new innovative and creative ideas and practices to the table.” Krickett Chamberlain, Art Teacher, Dexter High School

Elodie Weaver, is the Whitmore Lake High School DAR winner. Elodie serves as the Class of 2026 Class President and the Whitmore Lake High School Student Council Communications Director. She is also a a member of the Natinal Honor Society and the Kiwanis Key Club. Elodie has participated in Varisty Cross Country, Track & Field and Cheerleading Teams. One of Elodie’s proudest moments was winning the Cross Country State Championship in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and running the fifth fastest Women’s 5K time in Whitmore Lake history.

Elodie Weaver. Courtesy of DAR

Kathryn DeKeyser, Elodie’s counselor, states that “Elodie is a young woman of integrity and faith. She treats others with kindness and genuine respect, and she approaches her responsibilites with sincerity and purpose. She is dependable, compassionate, and thoughtful, qualities that strengthen our entire school community.”

Sharon Clark, Good Citizen Chair for the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, NSDAR, praised all of the DAR Good Citizen Winners for their achievements, noting that they “truly embody the values of the DAR Good Citizen Award through their leadership, service to others, and dedication to excellence.”

The DAR, a service organization open to women who are lineal descendants of patriots who supported the American Revolutionary War. Our mission stands for the preservation of the nation’s history, the education of its children, and the provision of opportunities for all Americans to experience the fulfillment of the American dream. For information on membership please visit: sca-dar.org.