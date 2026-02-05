Street Talk: What is Your Favorite Love Song?

Every week, we’ll take a simple question out into the community and ask it to the people we meet along the way. No scripts, no experts, just real neighbors sharing quick, honest answers about everyday life. Think of it as a snapshot of our communities, one voice at a time.

Love songs have a way of sticking with us, marking moments, memories, and sometimes whole chapters of our lives. From timeless classics to modern favorites, we asked a few Sun Times News staff members a simple question: What’s your favorite love song? Here’s what they shared.

Ashley Damm

Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers. “It’s a classic, romantic, slow-dance-in-the-kitchen after the kids have gone to bed, I-love-you song.”

Heather Finch

Lover by Taylor Swift. “It’s a great love song because it celebrates the cozy, everyday magic of being in love, where commitment feels fun, safe, and worth dancing to in the kitchen.”

Lonnie Huhman

At Last by Etta James. “The why is in the lyrics: ‘At last my love has come along. Oh and my lonely days, they’re over and life is like a song.’ Simple yet so meaningful.”

Sue Kelch

I Got You, Babe by Sonny & Cher. “I loved watching the Sonny and Cher show, and it’s fun to sing. This song makes me feel young again, as it encapsulates innocence and simple romance.”

Delaney Krause

Sweet Pea by Amos Lee. “It’s a sweet and simple reminder of how lucky we are to find our person. I feel incredibly lucky to have someone come to mind so clearly while listening to it.”

Karen Lambert

You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban. “I listened to this song when I first met my husband, and it reminds me of him. It shows the synergy of strong relationships.”

Matt Rosentreter

You Are in Love by Taylor Swift. “I grew up listening to her as a kid, and I’ve always loved stories about your partner being your best friend.”

Steven Sheldon

You Love Who You Love from the Bonnie & Clyde Musical. “As Emma Skaggs and Nicole Merchant sang this song on the Croswell stage, it became clear that sometimes words can’t explain why You Love Who You Love. And to me, that is love.”

Doug Marrin

Nights in White Satin by the Moody Blues. “I think because it treats love as internal longing, not as external conquest. It wasn’t written to be a hit, but about being human.”