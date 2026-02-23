5 Healthy Towns New Volunteer Portal Now Live

Volunteering in the 5 Healthy Towns service area just became easier, as 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) and One Big Thing unveiled a new volunteer portal on onebigconnection.org. Inspired by an earlier Chelsea Wellness Coalition and 5HF supported project called Volunteer Chelsea, the One Big Connection Volunteer Portal will make it simpler for organizations and volunteers alike to find a match right for them. The Volunteer Portal can be found at onebigconnection.org or by scanning the QR code below.

Non-profit organizations, schools, and government bodies within the Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester or Stockbridge community school district boundaries, or organizations providing projects within the service area, are welcome to post their volunteer opportunities on the portal at no-cost to the organization. Postings must align with One Big Thing’s mission. Guidelines can be found on the posting page.

Prospective volunteers can browse the listings and filter them by work type (community event, paperwork, fundraising, etc.) and community. If someone wants to apply, they will find instructions on who to contact in the listing itself as well as sign up links. One Big Thing and its partners are not responsible for the vetting or volunteer status of applicants using the One Big Thing Volunteer portal. The listing agency is responsible for all decisions made in regard to selecting and retaining volunteers.

“Volunteering is one of the most practical ways to strengthen your own sense of purpose while making a meaningful difference for others who benefit from the services provided by our collaborative partners and grantees,” said Steve Petty, Executive Director of 5 Healthy Towns Foundation. “The Volunteer Portal integrates seamlessly into the infrastructure of the One Big Thing initiative, which is designed to connect individuals with opportunities and resources that strengthen social connection and collective well-being across our communities, while also amplifying the impact of the organizations working to meet those needs.”

Contact Matt Pegouskie, at 734-433-4599 or [email protected], for more information or to schedule a tutorial.