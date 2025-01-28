A Unified Team in Dexter Community Schools

Dexter Community Schools’ Unified Basketball Teams are playing at another level; bringing together students on the court in a unique way toward a common goal of working as a team.

This is being highlighted in a huge game for them that will be taking place before a Detroit Pistons game on Jan. 31. They are playing against teams from Saline with both schools bringing an elementary and high school team. They will watch other Unified teams compete, go out to dinner with the Saline teams and then watch the Pistons play.

To learn more about these teams in Dexter the Sun Times News got in touch with one of its big supporters, Kalli Nowitzke, a DHS Special Education Teacher. She said the Unified team is a division of the Special Olympics.

“The team is made up of students with intellectual disabilities and their peer partners,” Nowitzke said. “For our basketball team 3 athletes and 2 peers play on the court together at a time.”

Dexter has an elementary team that consists of 3rd-6th graders, and has combined the middle school and high school to make a team as well. They all practice together once per week and play games against teams of the same age and make-up.

“Our team goals this year are to start creating plays on the court and send a team to the State Games at the developmental level,” Nowitzke said. “Next year we would like to take a competitive and developmental team to the State Games. The competitive team has an opportunity to make it to USAs and Worlds.”

This school year an SEC (Southeastern Conference) Unified league was formed for the first time this winter. Saline, Chelsea, Milan and Dexter all compete against each other. Dexter is currently competing for an SEC Unified conference title.

Nowitzke said the SEC league started because the Dexter Peer to Peer class hosted a Student-Led Conference at the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) in the fall. Many schools in Washtenaw County and Livingston County presented their inclusive programs and all of the schools exchanged ideas and participated in games together.

Dexter also has a Unified soccer and track team.

Good Luck Dreads!

Photos courtesy of Dexter Community Schools and Saline Area Schools