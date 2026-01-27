A Winter Request from Your Local Carriers

Winter is a season of beauty, but for our local mail and delivery carriers, it can be a significant physical challenge. A local carrier recently reached out to the Sun Times News with a simple, heartfelt plea:

“Can you do me a favor? If you can ask people to please help us out and clean their sidewalks and driveways for us mail carriers, it would be well appreciated (and to clean by their mailboxes). – Thank You from the mail carriers

Residents are encouraged to recognize the challenges winter conditions create for mail and delivery carriers and to take practical steps that improve safety and access for everyone. Clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, driveways, and around mailboxes within required timeframes helps carriers move safely along their routes and ensures reliable delivery.

Residents can further reduce hazards by keeping plowed snow out of streets, observing overnight parking restrictions so plows can operate effectively, securing mailboxes so they remain accessible after snow removal, and clearing snow from nearby fire hydrants to support emergency access.

These routine actions support essential services and contribute to safer, more connected neighborhoods during winter weather.