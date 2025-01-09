ACE Club’s Peace Crane Project Promotes Unity in Dexter High School

Learn how the ACE Club exceeded its goal of folding 1,000 paper cranes to inspire peace, inclusion, and community collaboration.

Photos courtesy of Crystal Duan

In a display of unity and creativity, the AAPI Cultures Exchange (ACE) Club at Dexter High School completed its ambitious Peace Crane Project.

Over a span of three months, club members, led by founder and president Crystal Duan as part of her IB CAS project, exceeded their goal of folding 1,000 paper cranes, finishing with an impressive total of 1,283 cranes.

“This crane exhibit accentuates the significance of unity within communities,” explains Duan. ”While each paper crane may be fragile, together, they form a beautifully chaotic piece, reminding us of the importance of unity and the beauty found in our differences.”

The colorful strands of paper cranes, now displayed in the second-floor main hallway windows of Dexter High School, serve as a vivid reminder of the community’s commitment to peace, inclusion, and collaboration. This project, inspired by the Japanese legend of 1,000 cranes and the story of Sadako Sasaki, emphasizes the importance of solidarity and unity during times of division.

A Symbol of Hope and Community

Crystal and the ACE Club transformed individual sheets of origami paper into vibrant strings of cranes, each representing the power of teamwork and the beauty of diversity. The initiative also brought the broader community into the fold, with students and local residents participating in the crane-making process.

The Legacy of Peace Cranes

“According to Japanese folklore, a crane can live for a thousand years, and anyone who folds an origami crane for each year of a crane’s life will have their wish granted,” explains Duan. “Sadako was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 12, ten years after she was exposed to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Believing in this legend, Sadako began to fold hundreds of paper cranes, hoping they would help her recover.”

“After Sadako’s death, her friends and classmates were inspired by her resilient spirit and love for origami,” continues Duan. “Together, they continued the tradition of folding paper cranes and raised funds to build a monument – Children’s Peace Monument – to honor all the children who lost their lives due to the atomic bombings and highlight the importance of peace in our world.”

After her passing, Sadako’s story inspired a global movement, symbolized by the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima.

Engaging the Community

Today, paper cranes stand for peace, good luck, and longevity across many cultures. Beyond the display, the ACE Club documented the project extensively, capturing behind-the-scenes moments on their Instagram and TikTok (@dhsaceclub). The club hopes the display will encourage reflection and inspire others to find unity in their communities.