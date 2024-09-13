Aid in Milan to Host 8th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Longtime Milan nonprofit continues its decades-long mission to support local families with food, aid, and advocacy.

For nearly 50 years, Aid in Milan has been a vital resource for residents of the greater Milan area, offering food, direct aid, and resource advocacy to help navigate life’s challenges. Founded in 1976, the organization has been a steadfast supporter of the community, providing services without any qualifying questions. The pantry focuses on fresh produce, dairy, and meat, along with a warm welcome for anyone picking up groceries.

Aid in Milan goes beyond just providing food. The organization offers resource advocacy, guiding residents to appropriate resources for larger needs. For those who qualify, additional support includes direct aid, holiday assistance, winter coat and gear distribution, and engaging events like Slow Cooker Meal-Prep Parties.

The mission of Aid in Milan is driven by strong relationships and the dedication of more than 20 volunteers who help keep the organization running smoothly. These volunteers take on tasks ranging from stocking the pantry and answering phone calls to serving on the Board of Directors and planning special events. Their commitment is vital to the continued support of the community.

Funding for Aid in Milan comes from a variety of sources. Specific grants are secured for special projects, pantry expenses, and building maintenance. A yearly grant from Food Gatherers provides the bulk of the pantry items, while donations from private individuals are crucial for maintaining variety in the pantry, personal care items, and operational support.

To support its mission, Aid in Milan is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year, the 8th Annual Empty Bowls event, on Monday, October 14th, 2024, at the Immaculate Conception Family Center. The event will feature a selection of soups from local chefs, a silent auction, and a raffle. Attendees will also receive a handcrafted pottery bowl provided by One Acre Ceramics. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.aidinmilan.org/emptybowls.

Join Aid in Milan in supporting their ongoing mission to serve the Milan community.