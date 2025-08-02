Air Quality Alert Issued 10:20AM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from August 2 through August 3, due to elevated levels of fine particulates (PM2.5) reaching unhealthy ranges, primarily from Canadian wildfire smoke expected to persist with little dispersion.
Canadian wildfire smoke will re-enter Michigan, statewide, Saturday
afternoon and persist throuh at least Sunday. A high pressure system
sitting in the Midwest will continue to funnel wildfire smoke into
the state and cause little to no dispersion due to stagnant
conditions.
It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor
activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory
diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,
coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,
and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood
burning devices.
Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent
smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air
conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.
For up-to-date air quality data for Michigan visit the MiAir site:
https://air-egle.hub.arcgis.com/
For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for
up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/
For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke
and Your Health site:
https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/
your-health-and-wildfire-smoke