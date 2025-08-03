Air Quality Alert Issued 11:06AM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, valid from August 3rd through August 4th, due to elevated levels of fine particulates (PM2.5) reaching the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange AQI) and potentially Unhealthy (Red AQI) levels, primarily from wildfire smoke.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

(EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for elevated levels of

fine particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants

are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange

AQI) range with some locations reaching the Unhealthy (Red AQI)

range.

The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the following Michigan

counties…

Midland…Bay…Huron…Saginaw…Tuscola…Sanilac…Shiawassee…

Genesee…Lapeer…St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…

Washtenaw…Wayne…Lenawee and Monroe.

Wildfire smoke looks to persist throughout Michigan through at least

Monday as winds shift, although it stays rather light. Overall

hourly concentrations look to diminish but still stay in the USG

range, therefore above Advisory criteria.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor

activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory

diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,

coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,

and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air

pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood

burning devices.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent

smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air

conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For up-to-date air quality data for Michigan visit the MiAir site:

https://air-egle.hub.arcgis.com/

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for

up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke

and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/

your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

