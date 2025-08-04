Air Quality Alert Issued 3:18PM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for areas including Midland, Bay, Huron, and others, effective from August 4, 2025, until August 6, 2025, due to elevated fine particulate levels, with some locations potentially reaching the Unhealthy range; residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and monitor for respiratory symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has

declared an Air Quality Advisory for for elevated levels of fine

particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants are

expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange

AQI) range with some locations reaching the Unhealthy (Red AQI)

range.

The advisory is in effect for the following Michigan counties…

Midland…Bay…Huron…Saginaw…Tuscola…Sanilac…Shiawassee…

Genesee…Lapeer…St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…

Washtenaw…Wayne…Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires remains trapped under a high pressure

system through Tuesday. As the high pressure system slowly moves

east of Michigan, it is expected that air quality will improve on

Wednesday.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor

activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory

diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,

coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,

and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air

pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood

burning devices.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent

smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air

conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For up-to-date air quality data for Michigan visit the MiAir site:

https://air-egle.hub.arcgis.com/

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for

up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke

and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/

your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

