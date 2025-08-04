August 04, 2025

Air Quality Alert Issued 3:18PM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for areas including Midland, Bay, Huron, and others, effective from August 4, 2025, until August 6, 2025, due to elevated fine particulate levels, with some locations potentially reaching the Unhealthy range; residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and monitor for respiratory symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared an Air Quality Advisory for for elevated levels of fine
particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange
AQI) range with some locations reaching the Unhealthy (Red AQI)
range.

The advisory is in effect for the following Michigan counties…

Midland…Bay…Huron…Saginaw…Tuscola…Sanilac…Shiawassee…
Genesee…Lapeer…St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…
Washtenaw…Wayne…Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires remains trapped under a high pressure
system through Tuesday. As the high pressure system slowly moves
east of Michigan, it is expected that air quality will improve on
Wednesday.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor
activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory
diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,
coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,
and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood
burning devices.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent
smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air
conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For up-to-date air quality data for Michigan visit the MiAir site:
https://air-egle.hub.arcgis.com/

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for
up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke
and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/
your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

Click here to see original alert

