Air Quality Alert Issued 3:36AM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties in Michigan, effective from August 2 at 3:36 AM EDT until August 3 at 12:15 AM EDT, due to elevated levels of fine particulates (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke, posing an unhealthy risk for sensitive groups and potentially reaching unhealthy levels in some areas. Residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and take measures to improve indoor air quality.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

(EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for elevated levels of

fine particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants

are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG,

Orange AQI) range through today with some locations reaching the

Unhealthy (Red AQI) range.

The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the following Michigan

counties…

Midland…Bay…Huron…Saginaw…Tuscola…Sanilac…Shiawassee…

Genesee…Lapeer…St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…

Washtenaw…Wayne…Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires remains over the state, with PM2.5

concentrations ranging from USG to Unhealthy. High pressure settling

overhead will limit dispersion and keep smoke at the surface through

today. This sustains the threat of increased PM2.5 and readings in

the USG range, with some locations reaching as high as the Unhealthy

range.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor

activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory

diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,

coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,

and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air

pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood

burning devices.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent

smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air

conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For up-to-date air quality data for Michigan visit the MiAir site:

https://air-egle.hub.arcgis.com/

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for

up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke

and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/

your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

