Air Quality Alert Issued 3:36AM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties in Michigan, effective from August 2 at 3:36 AM EDT until August 3 at 12:15 AM EDT, due to elevated levels of fine particulates (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke, posing an unhealthy risk for sensitive groups and potentially reaching unhealthy levels in some areas. Residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and take measures to improve indoor air quality.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
(EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for elevated levels of
fine particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG,
Orange AQI) range through today with some locations reaching the
Unhealthy (Red AQI) range.
The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the following Michigan
counties…
Midland…Bay…Huron…Saginaw…Tuscola…Sanilac…Shiawassee…
Genesee…Lapeer…St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…
Washtenaw…Wayne…Lenawee and Monroe.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires remains over the state, with PM2.5
concentrations ranging from USG to Unhealthy. High pressure settling
overhead will limit dispersion and keep smoke at the surface through
today. This sustains the threat of increased PM2.5 and readings in
the USG range, with some locations reaching as high as the Unhealthy
range.
It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor
activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory
diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,
coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,
and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood
burning devices.
Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent
smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air
conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.
For up-to-date air quality data for Michigan visit the MiAir site:
https://air-egle.hub.arcgis.com/
For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for
up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/
For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke
and Your Health site:
https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/
your-health-and-wildfire-smoke