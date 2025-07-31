Air Quality Alert Issued 3:48AM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties in Michigan, effective from July 31 at 3:48 AM EDT until August 1 at 12:00 AM EDT, due to elevated levels of fine particulates (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke, posing health risks particularly to sensitive groups.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

(EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for elevated levels of

fine particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants

are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG,

Orange AQI) range Wednesday and Thursday with some locations reaching

the Unhealthy (Red AQI) range.

The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the following Michigan

counties…

Midland…Bay…Huron…Saginaw…Tuscola…Sanilac…Shiawassee…

Genesee…Lapeer…St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…

Washtenaw…Wayne…Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires moved into the Upper Peninsula Tuesday

and into parts of the northern Lower Peninsula Wednesday morning.

Model show the plume continuing its southern trek across the state

with smoke expected to linger across the region through Thursday. As

the smoke moves in, PM2.5 concentrations in the Unhealthy for

Sensitive Groups (USG) range will expand south, while concentrations

of PM2.5 in the Unhealthy range are more likely across northern

areas.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor

activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory

diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,

coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,

and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air

pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood

burning devices.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent

smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air

conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for

up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke

and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/

your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

Click here to see original alert