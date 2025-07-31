Air Quality Alert Issued 3:48AM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties in Michigan, effective from July 31 at 3:48 AM EDT until August 1 at 12:00 AM EDT, due to elevated levels of fine particulates (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke, posing health risks particularly to sensitive groups.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
(EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for elevated levels of
fine particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG,
Orange AQI) range Wednesday and Thursday with some locations reaching
the Unhealthy (Red AQI) range.
The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the following Michigan
counties…
Midland…Bay…Huron…Saginaw…Tuscola…Sanilac…Shiawassee…
Genesee…Lapeer…St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…
Washtenaw…Wayne…Lenawee and Monroe.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires moved into the Upper Peninsula Tuesday
and into parts of the northern Lower Peninsula Wednesday morning.
Model show the plume continuing its southern trek across the state
with smoke expected to linger across the region through Thursday. As
the smoke moves in, PM2.5 concentrations in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) range will expand south, while concentrations
of PM2.5 in the Unhealthy range are more likely across northern
areas.
It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor
activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory
diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,
coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,
and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood
burning devices.
Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent
smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air
conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.
For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for
up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/
For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke
and Your Health site:
https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/
your-health-and-wildfire-smoke