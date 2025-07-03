Air Quality Alert Issued July 3rd 3:45 PM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties from July 3rd to July 5th, with elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) posing a risk to sensitive groups due to residual wildfire smoke and firework displays.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has

declared an Air Quality Alert for Friday July 4th for elevated

levels of fine particulate (PM2.5) due to residual wildfire smoke

and firework displays. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are expected to

be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI Orange) Range.

The advisory is in effect for the following Michigan counties…

St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…Washtenaw…Wayne and

Monroe.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor

activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory

diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,

coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,

and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air

pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood

burning devices.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent

smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air

conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for

up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke

and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/

your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

