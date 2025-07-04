Air Quality Alert Issued July 4th 2:20 PM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by NWS Detroit/Pontiac for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties, effective from July 4th through July 6th, due to elevated ozone and fine particulate levels, posing risks especially to sensitive groups amidst stagnant conditions and post-firework smoke accumulation.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
(EGLE) has declared an Air Quality Advisory through Saturday July
5th for elevated levels of Ozone and Fine Particulate (PM2.5) in the
metro Detroit area. Pollutants within those areas are expected to be
in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range.
The advisory is in effect for the following Michigan counties…
St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…Washtenaw…Wayne and
Monroe.
Stagnant conditions will allow for smoke from firework displays to
accumulate in the metro Detroit area with improvement Saturday
afternoon. For Ozone, however, conditions will be primed for
potential USG concentrations Saturday afternoon.
It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor
activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory
diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,
coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,
and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood
burning devices. Avoid activities which can lead to ozone formation.
These activities include: refueling vehicles or topping off when
refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, using charcoal
lighter fluid.
Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent
smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air
conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.
For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for
up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/
For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke
and Your Health site:
https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/
your-health-and-wildfire-smoke