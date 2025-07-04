July 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Air Quality Alert Issued July 4th 2:20 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Air Quality Alert Issued July 4th 2:20 PM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by NWS Detroit/Pontiac for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties, effective from July 4th through July 6th, due to elevated ozone and fine particulate levels, posing risks especially to sensitive groups amidst stagnant conditions and post-firework smoke accumulation.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
(EGLE) has declared an Air Quality Advisory through Saturday July
5th for elevated levels of Ozone and Fine Particulate (PM2.5) in the
metro Detroit area. Pollutants within those areas are expected to be
in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range.

The advisory is in effect for the following Michigan counties…

St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…Washtenaw…Wayne and
Monroe.

Stagnant conditions will allow for smoke from firework displays to
accumulate in the metro Detroit area with improvement Saturday
afternoon. For Ozone, however, conditions will be primed for
potential USG concentrations Saturday afternoon.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor
activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory
diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,
coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,
and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood
burning devices. Avoid activities which can lead to ozone formation.
These activities include: refueling vehicles or topping off when
refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, using charcoal
lighter fluid.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent
smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air
conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for
up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke
and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/
your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Dexter Community Schools Expects to Hire a New Superintendent this Summer

Lonnie Huhman

Pathway to Renewal Dedication at TimberTown July 19

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News