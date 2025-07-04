Air Quality Alert Issued July 4th 2:20 PM for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties from July 4 to July 6, due to elevated levels of ozone and fine particulate matter, posing a risk particularly to sensitive groups. Residents are advised to limit strenuous outdoor activities and take precautions to reduce exposure and minimize pollution during this period.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

(EGLE) has declared an Air Quality Advisory through Saturday July

5th for elevated levels of Ozone and Fine Particulate (PM2.5) in the

metro Detroit area. Pollutants within those areas are expected to be

in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range.

The advisory is in effect for the following Michigan counties…

St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…Washtenaw…Wayne and

Monroe.

Stagnant conditions will allow for smoke from firework displays to

accumulate in the metro Detroit area with improvement Saturday

afternoon. For Ozone, however, conditions will be primed for

potential USG concentrations Saturday afternoon.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor

activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory

diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing,

coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat,

and eyes. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air

pollution, such as: outdoor burning, use of residential wood

burning devices. Avoid activities which can lead to ozone formation.

These activities include: refueling vehicles or topping off when

refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, using charcoal

lighter fluid.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent

smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air

conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for

up-to-date air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov/

For further health information, please see MDHHS Wildfire Smoke

and Your Health site:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/

your-health-and-wildfire-smoke

