Air Quality Alert Issued Tuesday July 15th for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI, warning of elevated ozone levels in Michigan counties including St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe, effective from July 15th. Residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activities as pollutants reach levels Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

https://www.airnow.gov/

