July 15, 2025

Air Quality Alert Issued Tuesday July 15th for Washtenaw County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI, warning of elevated ozone levels in Michigan counties including St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe, effective from July 15th. Residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activities as pollutants reach levels Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared an Air Quality Advisory for Tuesday July 15th for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range.

The advisory is in effect for the following Michigan counties…

St. Clair…Livingston…Oakland…Macomb…Washtenaw…Wayne and
Monroe.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor
activities, especially those with respiratory diseases such as
asthma. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which can
lead to ozone formation. These activities include: refueling
vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn
equipment, using charcoal lighter fluid.

Positive activities include: driving less, telecommuting, walking
or bike riding, delaying or combining errands, using water-based
paints.

For further information, please see EPAs Air Now site for
up-to-date air quality data:

https://www.airnow.gov/

Click here to see original alert

