August Primary Results Are In!

See who won the Democratic nomination for County Sheriff and more

Voters across Michigan turned out to cast their ballots in yesterday’s primary election. Of the 324,138 registered voters in Washtenaw County, 83,375 weighed in on regional ballot initiatives and set the stage for partisan candidates in the November general election. Washtenaw County’s 26% turnout rate is lower than the 36% turnout in 2020, which was the last primary to coincide with a presidential election. The results of area elections are below.

Ballot Initiatives:

Proposal Total Votes Percent Washtenaw County Prop A Roads Yes 53,980 68.65% No 24,651 31.35% Washtenaw County Prop B Conservation Yes 54,303 69.41% No 23,930 30.59% Washtenaw County Prop C Parks Yes 54,192 69.84% No 23,398 30.16% Saline City Charter Prop Yes 1,123 49.69% No 1,137 50.31% Saline Twp Prop Yes 332 70.94% No 136 29.06% Scio Twp Prop Yes 3,642 67.27% No 1,772 32.73% Webster Twp Prop A Roads Yes 1,236 56.00% No 971 44.00% Webster Twp Prop B Farmland Yes 1,383 62.81% No 819 37.19%

County Prosecuting Attorney:

Total Votes Percent County Prosecuting Attorney Dem Eli Savit 53,843 99.36% DANIELLE PARKER 1 0.00% Rejected write-ins 62 0.11% Unassigned write-ins 285 0.53% County Prosecuting Attorney Rep ROBERT GUYSKY 3 0.24% Rejected write-ins 32 2.54% Unassigned write-ins 1,223 97.22%

County Sheriff:

Total Votes Percent County Sheriff Dem Alyshia M. Dyer 26,806 43.53% Derrick Jackson 26,422 42.91% Ken Magee 8,306 13.49% Rejected write-ins 7 0.01% Unassigned write-ins 39 0.06% County Sheriff Rep Rejected write-ins 28 2.39% Unassigned write-ins 1,145 97.61%

County Clerk:

Total Votes Percent County Clerk Register Dem Shelly Brock 20,544 36.64% Lawrence Kestenbaum 35,453 63.23% Rejected write-ins 5 0.01% Unassigned write-ins 64 0.11% County Clerk Register Rep Adam de Angeli 5,285 44.10% Samantha Strayer 6,670 55.66% Rejected write-ins 6 0.05% Unassigned write-ins 23 0.19%

County Treasurer:

Total Votes Percent County Treasurer Dem Latitia Lamelle Sharp 51,543 99.61% Rejected write-ins 37 0.07% Unassigned write-ins 165 0.32% County Treasurer Rep Brian Bennett 3,960 33.09% Robert F. Zimmerman 7,976 66.65% Rejected write-ins 3 0.03% Unassigned write-ins 28 0.23%

County Water Resources Commissioner:

Total Votes Percent County Water Resources Comm Dem Gretchen D. Driskell 53,068 99.67% Rejected write-ins 30 0.06% Unassigned write-ins 145 0.27% County Water Resources Comm Rep Lisa Gubaci-Root 10,705 99.66% Rejected write-ins 4 0.04% Unassigned write-ins 32 0.30%

County Commissioners by District:

Total Votes Percent County Commissioner 1 Dem Jason Maciejewski 7,502 99.80% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 15 0.20% County Commissioner 1 Rep Phyllis L. Risdon 2,011 99.60% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 8 0.40% County Commissioner 2 Dem Crystal Lyte 5,687 99.65% Rejected write-ins 1 0.02% Unassigned write-ins 19 0.33% County Commissioner 2 Rep P. McNichol 2,359 99.58% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 10 0.42% County Commissioner 3 Dem Shannon Beeman 4,680 99.81% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 9 0.19% County Commissioner 3 Rep Ryan L. Baumgart 1,420 53.44% Sean W. Egmon 1,232 46.37% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 5 0.19% County Commissioner 4 Dem Caroline L. Sanders 5,357 99.70% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 16 0.30% County Commissioner 4 Rep Alberta A. Borneo 935 99.57% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 0.43% County Commissioner 5 Dem Justin D. Hodge 2,800 41.41% Leah Mills-Chapman 1,562 23.10% Ronnie D. Peterson 2,394 35.40% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 6 0.09% County Commissioner 5 Rep Brett Birk 1,315 99.70% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 0.30% County Commissioner 6 Dem Ryan Hunter 556 9.77% Ricky L. Jefferson 893 15.69% Kat Layton 735 12.91% Annie Somerville 3,501 61.51% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 7 0.12% County Commissioner 6 Rep Mike Eller 436 75.83% Jesse M. Gandley 136 23.65% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 0.52% County Commissioner 7 Dem Andy LaBarre 6,050 99.56% Rejected write-ins 12 0.20% Unassigned write-ins 15 0.25% County Commissioner 7 Rep Rejected write-ins 13 48.15% Unassigned write-ins 14 51.85% County Commissioner 8 Dem Yousef Rabhi 3,187 99.81% Rejected write-ins 2 0.06% Unassigned write-ins 4 0.13% County Commissioner 8 Rep Leslie Kay Shannon 116 100.00% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00% County Commissioner 9 Dem Katie Scott 9,056 99.79% Rejected write-ins 9 0.10% Unassigned write-ins 10 0.11% County Commissioner 9 Rep Lori A. Miner 539 99.08% Rejected write-ins 2 0.37% Unassigned write-ins

Dexter Township:

Total Votes Percent Dexter Twp Supervisor Dem Lonnie Scott 1,107 99.82% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.18% Dexter Twp Supervisor Rep Martin E. Ruhlig III 464 100.00% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00% Dexter Twp Clerk Dem Michelle Stamboulellis 1,108 99.82% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.18% Dexter Twp Clerk Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 9 100.00% Dexter Twp Treasurer Dem Brad Metz 1,053 99.81% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.19% Dexter Twp Treasurer Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 8 100.00% Dexter Twp Trustee Dem Alicia Abbott 877 21.11% Maris Metz 481 11.58% Karen Nolte 944 22.73% Laura Sanders 960 23.11% Karen Sikkenga 890 21.43% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.05% Dexter Twp Trustee Rep Tara Guenther 427 56.04% Regina Hamlett 331 43.44% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 0.52%

Lima Township:

Total Votes Percent Lima Twp Supervisor Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 10 100.00% Lima Twp Supervisor Rep Duane Luick 221 42.83% William VanRiper 295 57.17% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00% Lima Twp Clerk Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 11 100.00% Lima Twp Clerk Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 8 100.00% Lima Twp Treasurer Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 6 100.00% Lima Twp Treasurer Rep Nanette Havens 268 54.81% Phillip Kwaske 221 45.19% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00% Lima Twp Trustee Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 12 100.00% Lima Twp Trustee Rep Dale Luick 241 40.71% Greg McKenzie 347 58.61% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 0.68%

Lodi Township:

Total Votes Percent Lodi Twp Supervisor Dem Barry Wauldron 872 99.77% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.23% Lodi Twp Supervisor Rep Janann Godek 589 98.99% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 6 1.01% Lodi Twp Clerk Dem Eric John Roberts 861 99.65% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 0.35% Lodi Twp Clerk Rep Christina Schaible Smith 603 99.50% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 0.50% Lodi Twp Treasurer Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 30 100.00% Lodi Twp Treasurer Rep Michelle K. Foley 617 100.00% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00% Lodi Twp Trustee Dem Leslie Blackburn 752 22.02% Steve Marsh 711 20.82% Alex Matelski 611 17.89% Finn Roberts 519 15.20% Janet S. Rogers 410 12.01% Carly Rose 409 11.98% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 0.09% Lodi Twp Trustee Rep Samantha Mamarow 518 24.07% David A. Naebeck 540 25.09% Donald A. Rentschler 552 25.65% Jacob O. Schaible 541 25.14% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.05%

Lyndon Township:

Total Votes Percent Lyndon Twp Supervisor Dem Pam Byrnes 426 99.53% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.47% Lyndon Twp Supervisor Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 13 100.00% Lyndon Twp Clerk Dem Linda Reilly 427 99.77% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.23% Lyndon Twp Clerk Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 9 100.00% Lyndon Twp Treasurer Dem Kristen Brekke 417 99.76% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.24% Lyndon Twp Treasurer Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 8 100.00% Lyndon Twp Trustee Dem Tim Eder 384 54.08% Robert Mester 325 45.77% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.14% Lyndon Twp Trustee Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 9 100.00%

Saline Township:

Total Votes Percent Saline Twp Supervisor Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 6 100.00% Saline Twp Supervisor Rep James C. Marion 198 99.50% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.50% Saline Twp Clerk Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 100.00% Saline Twp Clerk Rep Kelly Marion 198 100.00% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00% Saline Twp Treasurer Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 100.00% Saline Twp Treasurer Rep Jennifer Zink 199 100.00% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00% Saline Twp Trustee Dem Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 8 100.00% Saline Twp Trustee Rep Tom P. Hammond 165 52.38% Robert J. Marion 150 47.62% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0.00%

Scio Township:

Total Votes Percent Scio Twp Supervisor Dem John Boyle 1,823 40.91% Jillian Michele Kerry 2,624 58.89% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 9 0.20% Scio Twp Supervisor Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 18 100.00% Scio Twp Clerk Dem Jessica M. Flintoft 2,718 60.12% Terri L. Merte 1,797 39.75% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 6 0.13% Scio Twp Clerk Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 19 100.00% Scio Twp Treasurer Dem Ryan Yaple 3,653 99.59% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 15 0.41% Scio Twp Treasurer Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 18 100.00% Scio Twp Trustee Dem Kathleen Brant 2,752 17.58% Mark Brazeau 1,596 10.20% Kathleen Knol 2,806 17.93% Judy DeVooght Moenck 2,510 16.04% Charles Nielsen 1,605 10.26% David S. Read 2,151 13.74% John W. Reiser 2,210 14.12% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 20 0.13% Scio Twp Trustee Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 36 100.00%

Sylvan Township:

Total Votes Percent Sylvan Twp Supervisor Dem Amanda Nimke 604 99.83% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.17% Sylvan Twp Supervisor Rep Scott Cooper 246 99.19% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.81% Sylvan Twp Clerk Dem Douglas Jackson 548 99.64% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 2 0.36% Sylvan Twp Clerk Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 13 100.00% Sylvan Twp Treasurer Dem Sandra J. Egeler 556 99.46% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 3 0.54% Sylvan Twp Treasurer Rep Trenda Eversole 240 99.59% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.41% Sylvan Twp Trustee Dem Kurt Koseck 412 37.45% Dan Russell 338 30.73% Sandra E. Schulze 349 31.73% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.09% Sylvan Twp Trustee Rep Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 36 100.00%

Webster Township: