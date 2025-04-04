Big Plans, Big Questions: Saline Township Reviews Massive Battery Storage Proposal

Jupiter Energy pitched a $10 million-plus battery project that promises major revenue—but not everyone is ready to flip the switch.

Photo: Approximate location of the proposed battery storage facility in Saline Township. Photo: Google Maps.

The Saline Township Planning Commission listened to a lengthy presentation from Jupiter Energy about its Voyager Battery Storage Facility at its meeting Tuesday evening at the Saline Township Hall.

Emily Alspaw, Senior Director of Development with Jupiter Energy, produced color renderings of the proposed development, which will be located on 54 acres off Michigan Avenue, between Dell and Schill Roads. The dimensions of the lot measures 2,659 feet long by 1,339 feet wide. The actual containers with the battery storage units will be located on just 5.25 acres, set in the northernmost point of the property, close to the DTE Dorset substation.

Alspaw reminded the citizens in attendance of the revenue that will be generated from the project. Saline Township will realize $1.3 million over the life of the project, $2.8 million to Washtenaw County and $6.2 million to the school district. In addition to the tax revenue, Alspaw explained other community benefits.

“Jupiter Energy will provide Saline Township with $200,000 that the township can do whatever they want to with the funds,” Alspaw said. “In addition, there is $500,000 in grant money available to the township through the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE).” Alspaw has previously indicated that Jupiter Energy would assist Jennifer Zink, Township Treasurer, in preparing the materials needed to apply for the grant.

Derrick Post, from the Fire Risk Alliance, who is the consulting safety engineer working with Jupiter Energy on the Voyager Battery Storage Facility, answered several questions from the audience.

“The batteries will be in a large, very heavy container. Inside the container will be the cells, rack and modules. Following the safety standards as developed by Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL) for battery storage facilities, the Voyager project will meet or exceed every standard,” said Post. Collaborating with the Saline Area Fire Department’s Fire Chief Jason Sperle, Post described the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) and the Emergency Response Action Plan (ERAP). Training for local firefighters will occur annually to ensure the department is prepared to respond to an emergency that might occur at the site.

Alspaw said that after discussions with Chief Sperle, Jupiter will install a 32,000-gallon water tank just outside of where the containers are situated, which would allow the fire department to have access to the tank in the event there is a fire emergency in the immediate area. “Jupiter will also drill a well onsite which can refill the water tank within eight hours,” Alspaw said.

The Commission also heard from Shaun Keenan, from Inverengy, a solar energy company interested in developing a project within the township. He informed the Commission that their project would require a special use permit. Commission Chair Gary Luckhardt asked for a motion to move forward with the special use permit but received no responses from the commission members. Consulting attorney Fred Lucas suggested the commission ask for the township’s consulting engineer to bring back language for the commission to consider at their next meeting.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m. The next commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm.