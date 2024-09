The Chelsea soccer team opened SEC White play with a pair of wins last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by blanking Tecumseh 4-0.

Gush Wehrly, Kai Ziolkowski, and Maddox Straub were the goal scorers for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 2-0 in the SEC White and 3-1 overall with a 5-2 win over Jackson.

Jake Hillis had a big night for the Bulldogs, recording a hat trick to lead the offense. Preston Paoletti scored his first varsity goal, while Straub also scored for the Bulldogs.