Chelsea’s Athletic Fieldhouse Project gets a Big Boost from Community Donations  

It takes a special community to make this happen, is how John Daniels described the Athletic Fieldhouse fundraising effort. A big donation that will end up being just over $1.7 million dollars was presented to the Chelsea School District (CSD) at the October 20 school board meeting. This will help make the project a reality.

Daniels, a longtime resident, co-owner of Chelsea Lumber and who has played different roles with Chelsea athletics over the years, went before the school board and gathered public at the meeting to present the donation. He made a point of thanking everyone involved. Daniels has helped chair the fundraising committee for the project.

Daniels said “this community is really special.”

“A big thank to all of you, and to all of the community and the individuals. I mean, it’s a special place to be, Chelsea is a special place. It really is,” Daniels said.

At the meeting on the 20th, the Chelsea Board of Education approved a donation agreement with Daniels and the Chelsea Athletic Boosters.

In the agreement, the district said it anticipates that the total cost of the Athletic Fieldhouse will be approximately $2,500,000. The district said it will rely on the donors’ monetary donations, and other available district resources, to complete the Athletic Fieldhouse.

Here is the Donation Schedule in the agreement:

• First Payment: November 7, 2025 – Estimated $669,000 in available funds not currently held in CDs.

• Second Payment: May 29, 2026 – Proceeds from one (1) CD maturing at Edward Jones in May 2026 and any additional new funds received since the first payment.

• Third Payment: August 31, 2026 – Proceeds from the remaining three (3) CDs maturing at Edward Jones in August 2026 and any new funds received since the third payment.

• Ongoing Payments: By December 31 and May 31 of each subsequent year not to exceed May 31, 2028.

• Fund Payment Schedule: Total donations received at the conclusion of the payment schedule will be an estimated $1,715,000.

Daniels said this all began in 2021. It’s a 100 percent fundraising effort. What drew him in to helping lead the campaign was what the end goal is. He said this will be a fieldhouse for Chelsea kids, the community, from the marching band to outside sports and others for year-round indoor opportunities, for different ages, such as 8 year old kids to seniors at Chelsea High School; they will have a place to practice, train, compete and hone their skills.

When they were fundraising the project it was presented as merely a concept and Daniels would tell people that the size of the fieldhouse will be based on how much money is raised.

Daniels said the individuals and businesses that put up the funds to help make this happen have been huge, and for the Boosters to take this on, it has been fabulous. He said it speaks volumes about the Chelsea community.

CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka told the Sun Times News this milestone represents the culmination of a four-year community effort led by Daniels, whose persistence and belief in the vision have guided the project through multiple stages of development.

“When all contributions are received, along with accrued investment interest, total donations should exceed $1.7 million. This truly is a reflection of the extraordinary generosity and support of the Chelsea community,” Kapolka said. “On behalf of the Chelsea School District, I am both humbled and energized to move this project forward.”

He said the project will be funded through a joint investment of private donations and district sinking fund dollars, ensuring that the project is both community-driven and financially responsible. The project is expected to go out for bid in November, with groundbreaking planned for June or July 2026 following the spring sports season. Construction will align with several other bond and sinking fund projects slated to begin during the same period, Kapolka said.

The Sun Times News will follow up this story to update it as the project planning gets underway.

photo: John Daniels, (at right) on behalf of the Chelsea Athletic Boosters, went before the Chelsea School Board on Oct. 20. Photo courtesy of the Chelsea Bulldogs YouTube Channel