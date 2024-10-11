Chelsea’s Progress Report: City Manager Highlights Key Projects and Future Plans

Mid-year review reveals strides in infrastructure, affordable housing, and community partnerships aimed at improving daily life for residents.

Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn presented a detailed mid-year review to the City Council, highlighting the city’s progress on a wide range of community projects, partnerships, and initiatives. Each slide of Colburn’s presentation covered a specific area of focus, with key updates provided on both completed and ongoing projects.

Below are highlights from Colburn’s report.

Collaborative Partnerships

Colburn emphasized the city’s ongoing collaboration with various public agencies and nonprofit organizations. These partnerships include water quality testing with the Huron River Watershed Council and joint efforts with the Washtenaw County Health Department, Five Healthy Towns, and the Chelsea School District to address mental health and addiction issues, particularly among youth. He also announced that the city had hired a social worker, who will start on October 16, 2024, to strengthen these initiatives.

“We’re very excited about that collaborative effort,” said Colburn. He further explained that the new social worker would be working from multiple community locations, including the Senior Center, Library, and City Hall.

Infrastructure and Environmental Projects

A significant portion of the review focused on infrastructure improvements, including road maintenance and environmental projects. Colburn shared that the city had received a $26,000 grant for the Pathway to Renewal and another $6,000 through Five Healthy Towns, which will contribute to park enhancements.

The city is also addressing environmental concerns at the MSPA site, where crews are working to remove contaminated soil. “While they were digging, you could actually smell the petroleum product. So it’s there, it is a problem, and it’s being removed,” said Colburn.

Affordable Housing and Workforce Housing

Affordable housing was a recurring theme throughout the review. Colburn discussed the challenges of providing workforce housing within the city limits, mentioning ongoing negotiations with developers and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to secure infrastructure funds for housing projects.

“We’re pretty landlocked. There’s not much that the city has in terms of land for developers to create affordable housing. However, there is a niche market that we can work with,” Colburn explained. He shared that one potential solution is through annexations and land agreements, such as the recently completed agreement with Lima Township, which could open up new opportunities for housing development.

Electric and Water System Upgrades

Colburn provided updates on utility infrastructure, including upgrades to the city’s electrical substations, which are critical as the city continues to grow. He also noted that improvements were being made to the water treatment plant, with additional enhancements planned for an accessory building to ensure equipment longevity.

“We continue to enhance that building… to protect your investments, if we can keep the equipment inside,” Colburn stated.

Parks and Recreation

Parks and recreation projects were another key focus, with Colburn highlighting the city’s commitment to enhancing public spaces. The TimberTown Reimagined project, which has been a community-driven effort, is nearing completion. Colburn commended city staff for their dedication to the project, saying, “Derek [the parks supervisor] has put his heart into it.”

Colburn also mentioned that the Palmer Park pavilion project had experienced delays due to supply chain issues but remains hopeful that it will be completed by November.

Safety Initiatives

A new safety committee has been formed within the city, with senior staff and union members working together to ensure workplace safety. The city recently purchased a trench box, which Colburn noted could “literally save lives” during public works projects. “I can’t undersell how much the staff appreciated you purchasing that item,” he told the council.

Future Planning

Colburn concluded the review by discussing the city’s future planning efforts, which include sidewalk improvements, the Watts traffic study, and strategic planning for transportation and housing. “We have the resources we need—the water, the sewer, the electrical—but we need to plan for the future growth of the city,” he said.

The city is also pursuing grants for road projects, having applied for Category F grants through MDOT, though the outcome is still pending.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s mid-year review painted a picture of a city making steady progress across multiple fronts. From infrastructure and housing to mental health and safety, the city is actively working with partners and investing in its future. Colburn’s message was clear: Chelsea is growing, and the city is committed to making sure it grows sustainably while meeting the needs of its residents.

The entire review can be viewed on October 7, 2024, city council meeting posted on the city’s website.