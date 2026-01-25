Cold Weather Advisory Issued Until 10AM for Washtenaw County

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for southeast Michigan, including Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, and surrounding areas, from 7 PM Monday to 10 AM Tuesday, with very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero that pose a risk of frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero

expected.

* WHERE…Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Monday to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

