Cold Weather Advisory Issued Until 10AM for Washtenaw County

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for southeast Michigan, including areas such as Midland, Bay, and Wayne, effective from January 22 at 2:56 AM EST until January 24 at 10:00 AM EST, warning of dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero, which could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero

expected.

* WHERE…All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is

exposed to these temperatures.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest conditions are expected between 4

AM and 10 AM Friday morning. Wind chills will remain well below

zero through the day Friday and into Saturday morning.

