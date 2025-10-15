Police Warn of Counterfeit $100 Bills Circulating in Saline and Chelsea

Photo: Saline Police shared this comparison of a counterfeit $100 bill (top) and a genuine newer design (bottom). Social media users noted the “apples vs. oranges” comparison, as the fake mimics an older 1977-style bill, which is part of a known counterfeiting tactic targeting outdated designs before advanced security features were added. Photo: Saline Police Facebook.

The Saline Police Department has issued an urgent warning after multiple reports of counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bills being passed at local businesses.

According to police, the suspect typically orders food, pays with a fake $100 bill, and then tells staff they will return once the order is ready. After receiving real change from the counterfeit bill, the individual never comes back.

Saline Police shared a photo comparison showing a counterfeit bill beside a genuine $100 note, emphasizing key security features people should always check for:

Watermark (visible when held to light)

(visible when held to light) Security thread (a thin embedded strip)

(a thin embedded strip) Color-shifting ink (the “100” in the corner changes from copper to green when tilted)

(the “100” in the corner changes from copper to green when tilted) Raised printing (the texture can be felt when touched)

“Please protect yourself. Currency should have several security features,” the department stated.

“If you believe you are being scammed, dial 9-1-1.”

Chelsea Police Arrest Three in Counterfeit Case

In nearby Chelsea, officers have also investigated multiple counterfeit-currency incidents over recent weeks.

On October 4, 2025, Chelsea Police were called to a business in the 1500 block of South Main Street after a 66-year-old Southfield man allegedly tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. When told the bill was fake, the suspect reportedly attempted to go behind the counter before fleeing the scene. The case remains under investigation.

A week later, on October 11, 2025, police were dispatched to the same area for another counterfeit complaint. Officers located a vehicle occupied by three men from Inkster, ages 18, 21, and 26, who were found with multiple counterfeit bills.

Investigators determined the suspects had successfully used fake currency at multiple Chelsea businesses earlier that day. The men were arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail, with the case pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

How to Spot and Avoid Counterfeit Currency

The U.S. Secret Service and Federal Reserve recommend several quick checks for identifying counterfeit money (source: U.S. Currency Education Program, uscurrency.gov):

Feel the texture – Genuine bills have raised ink you can detect by touch. Tilt the bill – Look for color-shifting ink on newer designs ($10 and above). Hold it to the light – You should see a faint watermark of the portrait and a security thread embedded vertically. Use a counterfeit-detecting pen or UV light – These can reveal irregularities. Compare bills – Keep a known genuine note for comparison.

If you suspect counterfeit currency, do not return it to the person who handed it to you. Note the serial number, description, and circumstances, then call local police immediately.