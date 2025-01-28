CPD Weekly Report, 01-28-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of female subjects screaming and physically fighting. Officers arrived on scene and were met by witnesses who stated that prior to the officer’s arrival the screaming and fighting had subsided. The officers approached the area where the reported fight had taken place and found visible blood on the floor in the hallway. The officer’s located the victim inside of her residence bleeding, with visible injuries to her body and face. An officer requested that medical personnel respond to the scene to treat the victim’s injuries. Due to the victim’s injuries, a statement was taken a short time later. Officers located the suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Ypsilanti woman inside of her apartment. Officers questioned the suspect about what had taken place and gathered a statement from the suspect. While on scene officers spoke with witnesses to the reported altercation and documented what they had observed. The case remains open pending further investigation and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.

Time: 10:24 pm