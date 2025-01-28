CPD Weekly Report, 01-28-25

|Incident #: 25-236
|Location: S. Main St. X Old US 12
|Date: January 22, 2025
|Time: 11:26 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as a 41-year-old Tecumseh man. Throughout the course of the traffic stop it was found that the driver had been wanted for a misdemeanor criminal violation out of a neighboring county. The officer placed the driver under arrest and subsequently turned the subject over to the neighboring police agency where the subject was wanted.
|Incident #: 25-261
|Location: Wilkinson St. X Wellington St.
|Date: January 24, 2025
|Time: 8:11 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as a 40-year-old Jackson man. The officer spoke with the driver, and during the course of the traffic stop, it was found that the driver had been wanted for a misdemeanor traffic violation out of a neighboring county. The driver was placed under arrest and subsequently turned over to the neighboring police agency where the subject was wanted.
|Incident #: 25-287
|Location: N. Main St. X Hickory Dr.
|Date: January 26, 2025
|Time: 3:58 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle heading North on Main Street. The officer noted that the vehicle had an equipment violation on the vehicle. The officer followed the vehicle for a short distance so that a traffic stop could be made in a safe location and then initiated the traffic stop. The officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver as a 24-year-old Stockbridge woman. The officer questioned the driver and during the course of the traffic stop it was determined that the driver was wanted on a felony criminal charge out of a neighboring county. The driver was placed under arrest and subsequently turned over to the neighboring county where the subject was wanted.
|Incident #: 25-289
|Location: 500 block of N. Main Street
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of female subjects screaming and physically fighting. Officers arrived on scene and were met by witnesses who stated that prior to the officer’s arrival the screaming and fighting had subsided. The officers approached the area where the reported fight had taken place and found visible blood on the floor in the hallway. The officer’s located the victim inside of her residence bleeding, with visible injuries to her body and face. An officer requested that medical personnel respond to the scene to treat the victim’s injuries. Due to the victim’s injuries, a statement was taken a short time later. Officers located the suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Ypsilanti woman inside of her apartment. Officers questioned the suspect about what had taken place and gathered a statement from the suspect. While on scene officers spoke with witnesses to the reported altercation and documented what they had observed. The case remains open pending further investigation and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Time: 10:24 pm
