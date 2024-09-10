David Zinn Returns to Dexter for Creative Chalk Art Event

SRSLY Dexter and Dexter Library Welcomed Back Renowned Chalk Artist David Zinn for an Afternoon of Creative Art

Community News

On the afternoon of Friday, September 6th, SRSLY Dexter, in collaboration with the Dexter District Library and with support from the Five Healthy Towns Foundation, enthusiastically welcomed back renowned artist David Zinn for the third annual sidewalk art lesson for local youth outside the library.

The event began with David Zinn sketching a signature character, “Pigasus,” an adorable flying pig, using a sidewalk crack as his starting point. During the demonstration, Zinn talked through the process for crafting his whimsical characters, providing tips on perspective and shading while emphasizing the value of embracing perceived mistakes as part of the creative process.

Following the tutorial, Dexter students in grades 5 through 12 were invited to take to the sidewalk to create their own masterpieces. Armed with chalk and inspiration, the young artists adorned the pavement with an array of vibrant images. From an underwater mer-bunny to a school-bound lion, the library’s sidewalk transformed into a canvas of youthful curiosity.

“We’re thrilled to once again host this event with David Zinn,” said Ursula Anderson, program coordinator for SRSLY Dexter. “He inspires youth to embrace imperfection and shows what beauty can come of it. In a culture that increasingly values flawlessness, especially through the curated lens of social media, this kind of permission is incredibly valuable for young people.”

The event was part of SRSLY Dexter’s ongoing commitment to fostering creative, drug-free activities for local youth. Zinn’s sidewalk art session contributed to these efforts by offering a free, engaging after-school event that promotes positive social norms and community connection. With Zinn’s guidance, the sidewalks of Dexter transformed into a space where imagination and community spirit flourished.

For more information about SRSLY Dexter’s programs and future events, please visit srslydexter.org or contact SRSLY Dexter at srslydexter1@gmail.com.