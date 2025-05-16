Dexter PE Teacher Resigns After Email Policy Investigation

Katherine Kuzma resigned from Dexter Community Schools following an investigation into her emails. Although school policy was violated, the district found no evidence of inappropriate conduct.

Photo courtesy of Katherine Kuzma

Katherine Kuzma, a physical education teacher at Mill Creek Middle School, resigned from her position on April 22. Dexter Community Schools placed her under investigation for emails she sent to former students using her school account.

“We are encouraged in professional development and staff meetings to be more than educators,” says Kuzma. “We were told to make an impact, build relationships, go to student events, and get to know the families. This is exactly what I was doing with emails. I like it when people encourage me, so I was just trying to encourage others.”

Although tenure charges were brought against her, the charges brought by the School District were never adjudicated, as the parties agreed to a separation agreement. Kuzma, a Dexter native, maintains that the situation was deeply mishandled—and that her actions were rooted in encouragement, compassion, and care for her students.

“Typically, when someone is accused of something, we think there has to be some truth to the story,” Kuzma said. “Anyone who truly knows me read that allegation and instantly knew it did not align with my character or integrity.”

A Legacy of Dedication

In her 6.5 years at Dexter Community Schools and over 16 years in teaching, Kuzma said she had never received a single disciplinary note in her file. Known by students and staff as a high-energy, highly involved educator, Kuzma helped build a PE curriculum that included programs like “Muscle Monday,” “Teamwork Tuesday,” “Workout Wednesday,” taught middle schoolers the basics of Iron Dread strength training and individualized fitness goal tracking. She also secured over $5,000 in grants to enhance equipment and instruction through the Education Foundation of Dexter.

“I can confidently say that no one loves this community or school district more than me,” Kuzma said. “I’ve also always been known to be a rule follower. With this said, any policy that I potentially violated was done so unintentionally. All I’ve ever tried to do was encourage and support my students to be the best they can be.”

Kuzma’s curriculum emphasized student choice, teamwork, leadership development, and fitness for all levels. She brought in guest instructors, created engaging sports tournaments, and even certified students in hands-only CPR.

The Investigation

The investigation into Kuzma’s conduct began after a misunderstanding related to her efforts to encourage and support a young athlete. According to Kuzma, the family had previously expressed appreciation for her positive outreach. After learning there were concerns, she says she issued an apology in writing and in person. A few days later, on November 21, 2024, she was abruptly removed from her classroom and banned from all district property.

“They could have called me in for a meeting to talk about the issue with the student/family. They could have told me to stop sending emails. I absolutely would have. I thought I was doing something good. They provided no opportunity for me to make things right or to change my behavior,” she said.

The emails that led to the investigation were, according to Kuzma, purely motivational and complimentary.

“Nothing in the content of my emails was inappropriate,” she said. “While I wish I would have been aware of the policy, I don’t for a second regret the encouragement I passed on, knowing how many students my words impacted for the better.”

Tenure Charges Dropped

According to Kuzma, the District originally proposed multiple tenure charges against her, the majority of which were rejected by the Board.

“This was a gut-wrenching decision. I had to walk away from my dream job, knowing I would not get it back even if I were to win my tenure hearing,” Kuzma said.

According to the separation agreement, Katherine Kuzma was pressured to resign not because of inappropriate content in the emails, but because the volume and nature of her email communications violated the district’s policy regarding electronic contact with students. The concern centered on her use of email as a communication method, which was deemed unprofessional conduct under district policy.

As part of her separation agreement with Dexter Community Schools, Katherine Kuzma voluntarily resigned effective April 22, 2025, and in return, the district agreed to continue her salary and benefits through the end of the calendar year.

The district and Kuzma have agreed upon a statement she can share as she finds appropriate: “The District investigated concerns about a large number of emails sent by employee Katherine Kuzma to high school students. The District did not find evidence of inappropriate physical interactions with students. Throughout the investigation, it was Ms. Kuzma’s position that the emails were of a supportive nature and were intended only to positively motivate students.”

Despite the agreement, the district stands resolute behind its decision. Dexter Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Timmis maintains, “Our job is to put only the absolute best educators in front of our students AND to protect the safety of our students. We stand by every action in removing anyone who threatens the safety of our students from a classroom and employment at DCS.”

Community Response

Kuzma’s union-provided lawyers from White Schneider gathered statements from over 60 parents, students, and community members. According to Kuzma, nearly all feedback was positive.

Kuzma’s support in Dexter and her previous district of Stockbridge remains strong. Supporters showed up in force at a March 11 school board meeting to speak on her behalf. Among those who testified were former colleagues, friends, and parents of former students.

Speakers consistently questioned the process that led to Kuzma’s resignation and criticized the manner in which she was removed from her classroom in front of students. Several pointed to the absence of prior disciplinary action and the failure to offer Kuzma a chance to correct her behavior before initiating formal proceedings.

“Was Mrs. Kuzma given a verbal warning? Was she given a written warning? What about a growth plan?” asked one community member, who identified as a former board member in another district. “As an administrator, I looked through the lens of growth for my teachers.”

Kuzma is grateful for the support, especially to those who attended the February 24 and March 11 school board meetings, saying, “I want to thank the hundreds of people in our community who have been thinking about me and praying for me and my family… [they] hold a special place of appreciation in my heart.”

A New Chapter

While deeply saddened to leave Mill Creek, Kuzma says she is proud of the work she accomplished and hopes the district will reflect on how the investigation unfolded.

“All they needed to do was to tell me to stop sending emails. I’m a rule follower and I would have stopped,” she said. “They never gave me that opportunity, despite having no record of disciplinary issues in 16.5 years of teaching.”

Kuzma said she takes pride in the PE curriculum she developed and the impact it had on students, particularly those who previously struggled with physical education. While her departure closes a significant chapter, she believes the greatest loss is felt by the students who benefited most from her approach.