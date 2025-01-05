Dexter Swim and Dive Third at Spartan Invite

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter boys’ swim and dive team came home with a strong third-place finish at Battle Creek Lakeview’s Spartan Invite Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 277.5 points and had six state-cut times on the day.

Byron Center won the meet with 536 points.

Jude Smith earned state cuts in three events for the Dreadnaughts. He finished third in the 100 free, sixth in the 50 free, and was part of the 200 free relay that finish sixth with Lucas Coy, Owen Dauw, and Graham McCarthy.

Dauw also earned a state cut time in the 100 fly with a seventh-place finish, just one spot behind Anthony Kopinski in sixth with a state cut time.

Jack Haidl was second in the 500 free and finished ninth with a state cut time in the 200 free.

Kopinski was second in the 100 back and was part of the 200 medley team that finished fourth with Coy, Ryan O’Connor, and Smith, and the 400 free relay that was fifth with McCarthy, Dauw, and Haidl.

Eighth place finishes went to Coy in the 50 free, McCarthy in the 500 free, and Felix Davis in diving.