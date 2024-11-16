Director of Marketing at Clark Hill Named on the INvolve Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives Role Model List for 2024

Roy Sexton, Director of Marketing at Clark Hill and 2024 International Immediate Past President of the Legal Marketing Association, has been named to the INvolve Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives Role Model List for 2024. This is his second year in a row being recognized by the organization. Other honorees include David Hynam, Chief Executive, LV=; Dame Julia Hoggett DBE, CEO, London Stock Exchange PLC; Jen Carter, Global Head of Technology at Google; David Furnish, CEO/Chair of Rocket Entertainment Group/Elton John AIDS Foundation; Jen Carter, Global Head of Technology, Google; Emily Hamilton, Vice-President Change, RS Group; Suresh Raj, Chief Growth Officer, McCann New York; Eugenio Pirri, Chief Executive Officer, Dorchester Collection; Travis Torrence, U.S. Head of Legal, Shell; Josh Graff, Managing Director for EMEA/LATAM and VP Enterprise Solutions Group, LinkedIn; and Robyn Grew, CEO, Man Group.

The Outstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists supported by YouTube showcase LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are breaking down barriers and creating more inclusive workplaces across the world. They aim to represent the wide range of impactful and innovative work being done for inclusion across different countries, organizations and sectors, and celebrate the diverse range of inspiring individuals who have made it their personal mission to make a difference.

In their recognition, INVolve wrote, “Roy Sexton leads Clark Hill PLC’s marketing, branding and communications efforts. In 2024, Roy was named one of Corp! Magazine’s ‘Most Valuable Professionals in Michigan.’ He was listed in Crain’s Detroit ‘Notable LGBTQ in Business’ in 2021 and ‘Notable Leaders in Marketing’ in 2023. In 2022, Clark Hill’s marketing campaign received Best Marketing Campaign from Managing Partners’ Forum in London, celebrating professional services organizations. The campaign was noted for its focus on values, diversity, inclusion. Roy hosts the monthly Expert Webcast series All the World’s YOUR Stage: Authentic Culture Drives Authentic Growth, discussing the importance of inclusion, allyship, authenticity, personal/professional branding with nationally recognized executives and thought leaders. Each episode has a monthly reach of at least 20,000 impressions. In 2023, Roy was the international president of the 4,000-member Legal Marketing Association. Throughout his tenure, Roy prioritized DEI issues, putting them front and center on all education and messaging efforts.”

INvolve is a consultancy and global network driving diversity and inclusion in business. Through the delivery of advisory solutions, awareness workshops, talent development programs, INvolve drives cultural change and create inclusive workplaces where all individuals can succeed. They publish annual role model lists recognizing and celebrating business leaders and future leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent. About the recognition, Sexton observed, “I’m thrilled to have been named amongst these incredible LGBTQIA+ leaders for the second year in a row. People often fail to realize the importance of visibility and representation. These awards aren’t about the momentary personal ‘sugar rush’ of recognition. Rather they demonstrate to the business community the essential value of celebrating those willing – and brave enough – to integrate the personal and professional sides of their lives. And more importantly, to talk about it. As a young gay man in the late 90s and early 00s, such a list would have given me far greater confidence that there would be a place for me in this world. I’m grateful – and hopeful – that I in turn can serve some small role in helping send that message to the LGBTQIA+ community today.”