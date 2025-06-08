Encore’s West Side Story is a Theatrical Masterpiece

Photo: Jets gang members. Photo by Michele Anliker

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is concluding its 16th season with the iconic musical West Side Story, conceived by Jerome Robbins, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents. West Side Story premiered on Broadway in 1957, yet its underlying themes remain relevant today.

Every aspect of this Encore production achieves near-Broadway quality. Shane Canal’s set design created a visual representation of 1950s New York and facilitated Director Michael Berry’s unique staging. Joseph R. Walls’ light design captured the bright lights of the city as well as its seamy underbelly. This production achieved technical success.

West Side Story has thrilled audiences for decades. Its singing and choreography remain in a class all its own. Encore’s Deanna Aguinaga-Whyte recreated the original choreography from the Broadway production, while adding her unique artistic touches.

Sharks gang members with Sharks women. Foreground of picture (L-R) Bernando (Christian Rodriguez) and Anita (Mariangeli Collado). Photo by Michele Anliker

Effective choreography enhances the story. Aguinaga-Whyte harnessed the raw energy of the young cast effectively. She incorporated provocative gestures with fast, coordinated movement. In the number The Dance At The Gym, the dancing contained a vibrant, sensuous quality. That mood was contrasted with the tension and unbridled animosity of the Sharks and Jets. Their underlying hatred was palpable, as the gangs threatened each other with choreographed precision. It was a visual gem.

At its core, West Side Story is a love story. Berry did a masterful job in telling the love story. And telling the hate story. The production was full of emotional distress. Insults and threats filled the air. Berry created an atmosphere of constant tension and demonstrated in its rawest form, American society’s tendency to identify someone, usually a new immigrant group, to blame. Puerto Ricans were new to New York City in the 1950s, and were hated, threatened with violence. Berry captured America’s inability to communicate between groups who look different, and that became a powder keg that exploded into deadly violence.

(L-R) Maria (Daniela Rodriguez Del Bosque and Tony (Conor Jordan). Photo by Michele Anliker

Conor Jordan portrayed Tony, and Daniela Rodriguez Del Bosque played Maria. Jordan, a tenor, and Del Bosque, a soprano, made beautiful music together. Tony was a boy in love when he sang Maria. Jordan and Del Bosque sang a beautiful version of One Hand, One Heart.

Near the end of Act I, Tonight was a visual and auditory masterpiece. Under music director Ryan Mackenzie Lewis’ direction, the men sang with anger and hate. The women, though fewer in number, sang with angelic soprano voices, which seemed to soar to the rafters. The sound filled the theatre, and it was stunning.

The supporting cast included Mariangeli Collado as Anita, Christian Rodriguez as Bernardo, Gabriel Sanchez as Chino, and Ian Rubin as Riff. Gayle E. Martin was Doc, Keith Kalinowski played Lt. Schrank/Gladhand and Dan Morrison as Officer Krupke.

Jets and Sharks are ready to rumble. Photo by Michele Anliker

West Side Story does provide some comedic relief. Anita, with Consuela (Gabriela Moncivais) and the Shark Girls sang the upbeat America. To start Act II, Maria, Consuela, Rosalia (Sophie Lete-Straka) and Teresita (Isabella Rivera) sang the light-hearted and feel-good ditty I Feel Pretty. It was the calm before the storm.

The Jets provided some laugh-out-loud moments for the audience with Officer Krupke. However, the smiles and giggles disappear quickly when Del Bosque and Collado sing the dramatic A Boy Like That/I Have A Love. Their voices were strong and sure, filled with emotion, each defending their feelings for the men they loved.

Everyone in the audience knew how this story ended. Yet, despite knowing, people still cried. West Side Story has always packed an emotional punch.

Encore’s West Side Story is powerful. It is visually stunning. The singing and orchestra achieved perfection. The set accommodated the action, which was fast-paced. The lighting reflected the mood. And there are not enough adjectives to accurately describe the choreography. Suffice it to say it was a highlight among highlights. Deanna Aguinaga-Whyte created something magical.

West Side Story runs through Sunday, July 6. The showtimes are Wednesday & Thursday at 3, Friday 7:30, Saturday 2 & 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at theencoretheatre.org or by calling (734) 268-6200. These shows will sell out, so you are encouraged to get your tickets early.