April 07, 2025

Dexter

Experience the Easter Story with Live Animals in Monument Park

Huron River Methodist Church invites the community to the live exhibit on April 19

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., families are invited to Dexter’s Monument Park for a unique, interactive walk-through of the Easter story—brought to life with live animals.

Hosted by Huron River Methodist Church, the free event will take place around the gazebo and feature a wide variety of animals, including a camel, donkey, sheep, goats, rabbits, and more. Attendees will follow a self-guided path through story stations that share the events of Holy Week, from Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem to the empty tomb.

At each station, visitors will find animals and illustrated storyboards that present the Easter story from a fresh perspective. The experience is designed to be meaningful for all ages and offers an engaging way for the community to reflect on the message of hope and renewal at the heart of the Easter season.

This outdoor event provides a relaxed setting for families and friends to enjoy time together while exploring one of the most important stories in the Christian tradition.

Photos courtesy of Huron River Methodist Church

