October 05, 2024 Donate
Log in

Business, Dexter, Dexter Anouncements, Uncategorized

Sometimes, WE Screw up – Don’t miss this Garage Sale in Dexter

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Sometimes, WE Screw up – Don’t miss this Garage Sale in Dexter

by

By Chuck Colby, Publisher

This last week, I was in the office alone on Monday morning. I work on finishing up the newspaper print files that we send to the printer on Tuesdays. I got a call from somebody in Dexter having a garage sale. All of the details were sent and I just screwed up. To the folks with the garage sale, my sincerest apologies: 

“Garage sale October 4th and 5th 9 to 5 along with one other house hold in our neighborhood. 3063 Fieldstone Dr, Dexter”

Good luck tomorrow.  I am so sorry I missed your ad for the print edition.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media