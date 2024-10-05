Sometimes, WE Screw up – Don’t miss this Garage Sale in Dexter

By Chuck Colby, Publisher This last week, I was in the office alone on Monday morning. I work on finishing up the newspaper print files that we send to the printer on Tuesdays. I got a call from somebody in Dexter having a garage sale. All of the details were sent and I just screwed up. To the folks with the garage sale, my sincerest apologies:

“Garage sale October 4th and 5th 9 to 5 along with one other house hold in our neighborhood. 3063 Fieldstone Dr, Dexter”

Good luck tomorrow. I am so sorry I missed your ad for the print edition.