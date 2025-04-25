Dexter’s Sip and Shop is back Friday, May 9th

Each of the participating retail shops will have light snacks, unique sales, and special offers

Downtown Dexter Merchants will host its popular Sip and Shop event on Friday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. This spring edition, themed around Mother’s Day, offers an evening of shopping, chatting, and sipping, all with a fun buzz in the air. Pun intended? You decide.

Sip and Shop Flyer. Photo courtesy Downtown Merchant Group.

What Is Sip and Shop?

Sip and Shop is an event series organized by the Downtown Merchant Group, a collective of area shop owners working to keep Dexter’s downtown an enjoyable place to be for residents and visitors alike. Those interested are welcome to purchase alcoholic beverages (or nonalcoholic, no judgment!) from participating establishments and enjoy them as they explore nearby shops for Mother’s Day or just for the fun of it.

Organizers told The Sun Times News that each of the participating retail shops will have light snacks, unique sales, and special offers for visitors during the event. For example, 3bird, the beloved boutique that attracts shoppers from all over Michigan, will host a trunk show for Designed for Joy, a non-profit that sells beautiful, artisan-crafted goods as a way to fund their support of women in crisis.

Thanks in part to Dexter’s Hearts and Flowers, the first 30 visitors to many participating stores will receive a carnation. By evening’s end, shoppers can assemble a vibrant bouquet of florals to take home.

Dexter’s Social District

The social district is a designated area where people can buy alcoholic drinks (or nonalcoholic, no judgment!) from participating establishments and enjoy them within the defined public space outdoors and/or within the other participating shops. Dexter’s social district includes several uninterrupted downtown blocks, allowing for hours of sipping, shopping, socializing, and more sipping.

Overview of Dexter’s Social District. Photo courtesy City of Dexter.

Offering temporary relief during the COVID pandemic, laws allowing social districts were set to expire in January of this year. However, recognizing the positive effect on local economies and safe community interactions, the Michigan Legislature passed Public Act 27 back in 2022, which allowed them to continue indefinitely.

Don’t Forget

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift or just want to enjoy a pleasant evening in Dexter, Sip and Shop provides a fun opportunity to support local businesses and socialize with others in a festive atmosphere. Mark your calendar for May 9 and don’t miss the charm of Dexter’s downtown district.