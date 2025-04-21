Q&A: Erika Westfall of The Dog Wizard Is on a Mission to Help Dogs—and Their People—Thrive

After more than 20 years in software sales, Erika Westfall hit pause on her fast-paced corporate career and asked herself one question: What could she do that would actually make a difference?

The answer had four legs, a wagging tail, and a whole lot of heart.

Today, Erika runs the Dexter-based franchise of The Dog Wizard, a professional dog training company that’s gaining fans across Washtenaw and western Wayne counties. With an emphasis on lifelong support, real-world practice, and deep community engagement, Erika’s team is changing lives—both human and canine.

We sat down with Erika to talk about her journey, the joy of seeing dogs thrive, and why training is as much about the person holding the leash as the pup on the other end.

STN: Erika, what inspired you to make such a big life shift—from software to dog training?

Westfall: I’d been in tech for decades, doing customer success and enterprise software sales. Honestly, I was burned out. I’d raised my family here, lived in the community for years, but I was always working outside of it. I wanted to give back, and I wanted to do something meaningful. I’ve always had dogs, and when I got my Rottweiler Rufus, I remember struggling to find a trainer I could really partner with. When I found The Dog Wizard, something just clicked. It felt like the right next chapter.

STN: What makes someone reach out to a dog trainer in the first place?

Westfall: Most people adopt a dog with this beautiful vision—they want to take them on walks, bring them to coffee shops, travel with them. But then reality hits. The dog barks at strangers, pulls on the leash, jumps on guests, or acts out because they’re nervous or overstimulated. Suddenly, they’re leaving the dog at home more and more. It becomes stressful instead of joyful. That’s where we come in. We help people bridge that gap and make life with their dog enjoyable again.

STN: And what makes The Dog Wizard different from other training options?

Westfall: Our approach is centered around the idea that dogs are family. We’re not just teaching obedience—we’re helping owners understand behavior, body language, and communication. We offer immersive programs that range from two to eight weeks, depending on the dog’s needs. But the big thing? All of our training includes lifetime support. That means when you finish the program, you’re not done—you’re part of our community. You can text us, call us, come to our graduate events. We stay with you for the life of your dog.

STN: Tell us more about those graduate events.

Westfall: They’re so much fun. We might organize a pack walk at a local park—like Mill Creek or the Peony Garden in Ann Arbor—or meet up at a dog-friendly patio at Sam Hill. These events help reinforce training in real-world environments, but they also build community. It’s a safe space to practice with our trainers present. We also have our own fenced-in acre, the “Bark Park,” where we can do more complex training scenarios. It’s all about creating confident dogs and confident owners.

STN: Can older dogs benefit from training, or is it just for puppies?

Westfall: Absolutely, older dogs can learn. Just like people, it might take a bit more time and patience, but they can absolutely pick up new habits. The trick is consistency. We’ve helped senior dogs improve their manners, reduce anxiety, and even learn completely new skills. The idea that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Total myth.

STN: Any advice for families thinking about getting a dog?

Westfall: Yes—think about your lifestyle, not just the breed. A high-energy dog like a Border Collie is incredible, but they’re not going to thrive in a small apartment with a sedentary family. Pick a dog whose energy matches your household. Otherwise, you’re setting both of you up for frustration and behavior challenges. If you want to become more active, great—get a dog that pushes you. But be intentional.

STN: Where can folks meet you or your team in person?

Westfall: We offer free assessments—bookable online anytime. We’ll also be at the Dexter Summer Festival, doing events at Sam Hill, York, and Huron Pet Supply. We love Saline, too, and we’re hoping to host something there soon. And of course, our “Meet the Trainer” days are a great way to connect.

STN: What’s been the most meaningful part of this journey for you?

Westfall: Seeing the impact. People cry during consultations because they love their dogs and just want to do right by them. And when you help them unlock that bond, it’s powerful. I remember laying in bed one night, scared about starting a new business, and my husband said, “You’ve spent years helping companies get richer. Now you’re doing something that really matters.” He was right. I feel proud. And lucky. And so, so grateful.

The Dog Wizard is hosting a Meet the Trainer event on May 21st at 6pm at York Ann Arbor located at 1929 Packard St.

Come join the crew at the Dog Wizard Ann Arbor for an evening of fun at York while you learn what we are all about! Be there at 6pm, in the Yard outside of York, located at 1928 Packard St. Ann Arbor. This is open to anyone and everyone so bring a friend, ask questions, meet our trainers, enjoy a coffee or beer, and learn about all of your dog training options. We hope to see you there!

In addition, we are offering a Community Builder Discount until the end of the month, call for details. (734) 773-1376

https://thedogwizard.com/locations/us/mi/ann-arbor/dog-training-64.html?utm_source=franchise-ramp-google&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAACXT8Jp0umTHTpV9EWGY6iPsKU6vV&gclid=Cj0KCQjw2ZfABhDBARIsAHFTxGx_o5lsW4NeRqGk2rqtbVSN3KbgGm-7GsbruikKhbir2OHAf2Jh6DIaAqWAEALw_wcB