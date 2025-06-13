Where Wine Grows Wild and Dreams Take Root

Just outside the city limits of Dexter, nestled on 70 acres of gently sloping land once used for gravel mining where local kids enjoyed dirt bike adventures, a new kind of Michigan destination is taking shape—one rooted in community, sustainability, and the crisp complexity of a glass of Marquette or Itasca.

It’s called Social Vines, and if the name sounds inviting, that’s by design.

Lori Herron and her husband Brian have built more than a winery—they’ve created a sanctuary. With five children between them and careers that span occupational therapy (Lori) and automotive engineering (Brian), the couple combines vision with precision, heart with hard work. Together, they are transforming a once-overlooked stretch of land into a haven for wine lovers, weekend wanderers, and anyone who needs a moment of peace with a view.

A Love Story, and a Land Story

When Lori left a 26-year career in occupational therapy, she didn’t do it lightly. But something about this land—its hills, its history, its possibilities—called to her. The pandemic shifted priorities for many of us, but for Lori, it was also the start of something new. She referred to it as her “pandemic pivot,” as she found herself needing to stay at home with 5 kids suddenly in the house full time. Together with Brian, whose engineering mind thrives on solving problems (and building furniture seemingly overnight), they began designing rows of vines, laying trellis systems, and envisioning not just wine—but a lifestyle.

“I wanted to plant something that would thrive here,” Lori explains, standing beside a thriving Marquette vine. “The cold-hardy varietals developed by the University of Minnesota—Marquette, Itasca, Prairie Star—they’re perfect for this climate. And the slope and elevation of our land give us a real advantage.”

Wine With a Purpose

Unlike the more fragile vinifera grapes like Chardonnay or Riesling, Social Vines’ hybrid grapes are bred for resilience—and character. The Marquette offers a silky red with hints of cherry and spice; the Itasca, a crisp white with bright acidity and a clean finish. Both are grown and processed right here on the farm, with Lori emphasizing low-intervention, sustainable winemaking practices.

She’s recently earned MAEAP certification (Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program), and she’s proud of it. “No glyphosates. We manage pests using integrated methodsIPM programs, and my assistant hand pulls the weeds around-weeds the vines. We’re doing this the right way—for the land, and for the wine.”

She’s not just planting grapes—she’s planting roots for the long haul.

A Vision Beyond the Vines

Social Vines is designed to be more than a tasting room. The couple’s Lori’s visionshared dream includes winding vineyard paths, picnic-style seating, community collaborations, and eventually, events like farm-to-table dinners experiences amidst the grape vines. On a tour of the grounds, Lori points out where Brian has already wired electrical lines for lightsprepared the farmstand site and built communal tables modeled after a Finger Lakes winery they visited together.

“We want it to feel relaxed, unpretentious,” she says. “A place where you can bring your dog, sip a glass of wine, and just… be.”

The rustic charm is real,: a thriving vineyard, tall picnic tables with a serene view, and a reclaimed barn in progress. Even shipping containers on the property, shipped from a retired winery in Texas, come with stories of second chances.

Building Community, One Glass at a Time

Lori is actively working with local businesses to bring the community into the vineyard. She’s in talks with Main Street Provisionsa local kitchen for charcuterie boards, The Dog Wizard in Dextera dog training business in Dexter for dog-friendly amenities, and a rotating lineup of food trucks for special events. “I want to showcase the talent we have here in Dexter and beyond,” she says. “If we can lift each other upcan create a collaborative community experience together, why wouldn’t we?”

That spirit will be on full display during Social Vines’ Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, which has grown into a must-attend event. This year, entry will be capped at 400 cars, with pre-registration and safety protocols in place. “We’ve learned from last year,” Lori says with a laugh. “Let’s just say we didn’t plan on making the Fox 2 News crawl. Detroit TV listings last year”

Expect food trucks, a vineyard lit by sparklerswith live music, wine sales, and a fireworks show that rivals city productions—put on, of course, by Ryan the Nixons of Nixon Farms and his family’stheir professional pyrotechnics company, Blast LLC.

The Fourth of July fireworks at Social Vines have become something of a local legend—but their roots go back nearly a decade. Long before the winery existed, Brian Herron began hosting fireworks displays on the property as a private event for friends, family, and colleagues (before he and Lori had even met!) Brian’s shows quickly gained a following, drawing hundreds and eventually thousands of spectators. What began as a backyard celebration grew into a full-scale production, complete with professional-grade fireworks, food trucks, and live music. When Lori joined Brian in 2017, the tradition continued—and expanded. Today, the annual fireworks are a signature event for Social Vines, offering a small-town Fourth of July experience with big-sky spectacle.

From Gravel to Grapes

Social Vines sits on a piece of Dexter history. Locals still stop by to share stories about dirt biking in the old quarry out back. Today, that gravel is being reused to secure trellises and walkways, part of a sustainable cycle that mirrors the couple’s ethos.

While the vineyard paths will remain closed to the public for now, Lori has plans for photography days and special access events. “Weddings aren’t in our plans. instead, we envision intimate vineyard moments. sunset tastings, intimate get togethers, and seasonal tours that let the landscape speak for itself.”

And it’s hard not to agree. From the trellises stretching skyward to the dog bowls waiting beside the porch, every detail at Social Vines tells a story. It’s a story of fresh starts, grounded ambition, and the belief that wine—like life—is best when shared.

If You Go:

Social Vines Vineyard & Winery, 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor Road Dexter, MI 48130

Located just outside Dexter, MI

www.socialvines.com

Grand Opening: Summer 2025

Soft Opening – June July 1411, 2025

Fireworks Event: July 4, 2025 (Pre-registration required via Eventbrite)

https://fireworksonthefarm.eventbrite.com