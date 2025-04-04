Care2Cure Expands Services with Pediatric Physical Therapy in Dexter

Photo: Physical Therapist Morgan Jackson with a client. Photo courtesy of Radhika Bhagat

Care2Cure Physical Therapy, a locally owned outpatient practice in Dexter, has expanded its offerings to include pediatric physical therapy. The clinic, known for its one-on-one, personalized care, has welcomed pediatric physical therapist Morgan Jackson to the team.

Jackson, who earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Findlay in 2024, brings a passion for working with children and a wide range of expertise. She treats conditions including torticollis, developmental delays, and musculoskeletal and sports injuries.

Care2Cure was founded by Radhika Bhagat, PT, MPT, Cert DN, with the mission of providing consistent, one-on-one care in a supportive environment. Bhagat, who has over 14 years of experience, opened the clinic after working in larger facilities.

The addition of pediatric therapy complements Care2Cure’s growing list of services, which include lymphedema care, post-surgical and sports injury recovery, Parkinson’s LSVT BIG therapy, dry needling, and geriatric therapy. This diverse range allows the clinic to serve a wide patient population, from children to older adults.

Located at 7200 Dan Hoey Rd, Suite F2, next to Myint Family Chiropractic, Care2Cure offers a convenient and collaborative care environment. The clinic accepts most insurance plans and emphasizes individualized treatment plans in a welcoming, community-oriented setting.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.care2curept.com