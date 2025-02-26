February 26, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

Jigsaw Puzzle Competition in Dexter

Erratic Ale Co., Jigsaw Puzzle Competition

A puzzle, tasty drinks and hanging out with friends, the 4th annual jigsaw puzzle competition at the Erratic Ale Co. has become a fun event.

Held on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 23, the jigsaw puzzle competition was hosted at the brewery in downtown Dexter on Grand Street. It was basically a full house with teams putting together a puzzle with hundreds of pieces.

To learn more the Sun Times News connected with Mandy Hetfield, Events Director at RF Events and a competition participant.

Hetfield said the annual event started in 2022 and has sold out every year in about 24 hours. There are 10 teams that compete. She started the competition because she had seen one in another city at a library.

She said having it at a brewery sounded much more fun, so there they were at Erratic Ale. Everyone completes with the same 1000-piece puzzle and its kept secret until they open them at go time.

“It’s a great time,” Hetfield said.

Photo 1: Working on their puzzle. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photo 2: The teams at work. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photo 3: Some of the teams go by a unique name with uniforms. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

