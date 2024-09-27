A Day of Fun at Dexter’s Apple Daze festival

The Apple Daze festival is a great way to kick off the season. In downtown Dexter, the festival brings together a variety of fun for the whole family.

There will be 30 crafter booths, hayrides to the Dexter Cider Mill and back, two bounce houses, pumpkin bowling, Kids games, Apple Pie eating contest at 2 p.m., Classic Car Show, Music under the Gazebo, Magician at 10 a.m., Scarecrow Contest, Dog costume contest, and a Food Wagon run by Dexter Community Players.

The festival, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, is a community service project for the Dexter Lions Club where they hope to bring in as many families into town to have a fun time and visit the crafters and businesses in town as we head into the fall season.

The Sun Times News connected with Lions Club Chairperson Abby Briggs.

She described the festival: “Brought to you by the Dexter Lions Club. The local favorite Apple Daze Fall Festive is back on October 5th in Monument Park! The whole family will love this family friendly event featuring hay rides to Dexter cider mill, pumpkin bowling, bounce houses and kiddie games for the younger crowd. The older residents will love the Classic Car show, and fabulous music the gazebo, this year we will have John Germain the 2023 W4 Idol winner and local favorite Spur 9.”

Briggs said if you are feeling competitive the festival gives you an opportunity to get in on the action.

Of the competition, she cited “Our annual favorite is the Apple Pie Eating contest, or our more recent additions the Scarecrow/ Painted Pumpkin contests and the dog costume contest.”

Lions Club member Terry Walters said each year the crowds have gotten larger. He said it’s a good time for individuals and families to meet up in town just to talk, relax and have some fun.

Walters said this is also a collaborative event where students from the Mill Creek Middle School C, S, & L class (Community, Service and Leadership) provide help to work the event along with some high school students from Student Council and National Honor Society. He said they are also fortunate to have 18 local businesses that help sponsor the event.

The event is at Monument Park in Dexter, across from Aubree’s, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Here are the links to sign-up for the contests

Scarecrow and painted pumpkin contest: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdoduKhlK5…/viewform…

Dog costume contest signup: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSd…/viewform…