Food Insecurity Will Soon Intensify for Many Local Families

The USDA says November’s SNAP funds will not be distributed

Next month, around 11,000 Washtenaw County households will face increased food insecurity when the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) suspends November payment for its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), as a result of the “ongoing federal government funding lapse.”

About 5,000 of these Washtenaw County households include children.

The SNAP program is funded by the USDA and is administered and operated locally by each state. In Michigan, the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) receives the federal dollars from the USDA, determines eligibility, and distributes payments by way of electronic benefit transfers, otherwise known as EBT cards.

On October 23, 2025, MDHSS issued a press release indicating it received instructions from the USDA “to hold November SNAP issuance and ongoing benefits until further notice.”

Usually, those funds are loaded onto a recipient’s EBT card at the beginning of each month but starting November 1–next week–new funds will not be distributed.

According to MDHSS data, that means 492,225 Michigan children and 38,513 Michigan veterans will not have enough food for the month. The agency also says that 36% of SNAP-eligible households in Michigan have older adults, 43% include children, and 51% include someone with a disability. 78% of eligible households in Michigan have at least one person working.

For most recipients, SNAP benefits are a core component of their food supply so the effects will be felt immediately. In response, local food pantries and other nonprofit organizations are preparing for an influx of need.

The withholding of SNAP benefits is expected to increase the demand for services offered by organizations such as Faith In Action and Saline Social Services for those facing food insecurity. Photo courtesy Faith In Action.

Both Food Gatherers and Faith in Action of Chelsea/Dexter have recently posted about the impending crisis on social media, asking neighbors to help each other by donating food or money, and organizing local drives for food and other necessities.

MDHSS says the SNAP program supports more than just its recipients, though. In 2023, more than 9,700 retailers in Michigan accepted about $3.6 billion in SNAP funds.

If you or someone you know is facing food insecurity, you can find food banks in your area by visiting the Food Bank Council of Michigan’s website.