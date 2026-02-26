The Bee and the Fly

By Steve Gwisdalla

Hello my friends. Here in the Tribe of Up, we seek to advocate for more joy and spread kindness when and wherever we are. We seek first to fill our emotional bank accounts, then use the dividends to free give to others. No other saying or phrase best illustrates this than one I heard the other day.

I freely admit that sometimes I am late to the ‘catchphrase of the hour’ party. But I love this one. It goes something like this. Bees do not waste their time explaining to flies that honey is better than poop. Have a think on that for a moment. I like to think that those of us in the Tribe of Up resonate with bees more than flies. Because I love honey and, well…You get the idea. So, here is a question I asked myself prior to writing this article. How many flies do I know? How many people love landing on poop only to complain about the smell? Complainers, know-it-all types. I know an engineer that specializes in concrete and the multiple chemical configurations based on climate, traffic volumes, etc.. He once told me about a conversation with someone who saw a thirty-second YouTube video short on concrete that seemingly made them an expert whilst talking to this civil engineer with an expertise in concrete. Sometimes my friends, it is best to just let the flies go on and fly away. Somewhere, there is some poop out there waiting to be landed on. Just go ahead and keep on enjoying your honey.

It isn’t worth it. It isn’t worth your elevated blood pressure. It isn’t worth trying to convince that fly about anything. Go on. Let them buzz away happily in their poopy bliss. Political differences? Flat Earthers versus round. Did we really land on the moon? At the end of the day let me ask you two simple questions. First, has anyone’s opinion ever truly been changed with a Facebook meme? And second, does it really matter? My friends, your honey awaits. Go enjoy it with your other bee friends. Don’t fret over the flies. If you are worried about the doggy do-do in the yard and all the flies it attracts, allow me to offer a small piece of advice. Pick it up. Poof! No more flies. Plant some flowers and welcome the bees. Spring is coming. I am going to enjoy a little honey on my toast and enjoy the end of winter. How about you?

Steve is a Dexter resident and the Owner, Chief Buzz Officer and Vice President of Honey Tasting at Better Place Consulting, a coaching and personal improvement company. Reach out at [email protected].