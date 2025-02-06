A New Restaurant is opening in downtown Dexter

At the corner of Main and Alpine streets, the Dexter Brunch House is getting ready to open its doors in the next week or so.

Formerly the home of the Dexter Riverview Café, this new restaurant is aiming to serve breakfast and lunch menu items that will be made with a from-scratch, homemade feel and deliciousness.

The new owners are the husband and wife team of Enzo and Nela Shahinllari. When the Sun Times News paid them a visit recently they both expressed their excitement. Citing the location and new opportunity, they said they hope the community will come see what they have and are all about.

Enzo, 30-years- old, has been in the restaurant business for the past 15 years. He said they want to bring with them his know-how and experience into helping make the Dexter Brunch House a place known for its food, customer service, good prices, family atmosphere and overall quality.

“It’s always been my dream to own a restaurant,” Enzo said. “Because of God, we finally made it happen.”

The Shahinllaris are from Plymouth, but they’re originally from Albania. In fact, they’re family friends with the former Riverview Café ownership. In their short time in Dexter, they said they’ve fallen in love with the community.

Both said they want to be part of the community and give back to it.

Inside the restaurant at 8124 Main Street, they have done some updates and brought in some new things, including new paint and booths as well as silverware, plates, and cups. They’ve been hard at work getting ready to open.

In talking with them about the menu and the different things they will have available, both emphasized a style of food preparation and cooking that’s from scratch, by using homemade ideas and ingredients. From the sausage gravy to corn beef sandwiches to the freshly squeezed orange juice and brewed espressos and lattes, the Dexter Brunch House is featuring a variety of breakfast and lunch items.

The restaurant will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

So keep an eye out over the next week or so, and if you’re looking for a local place for breakfast, lunch or brunch, or if you just want to see the new restaurant in downtown, then give the Dexter Brunch House a try.

Photo: The new restaurant is located right in downtown. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photo 2: A look at the menu.