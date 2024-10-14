A New and Unique Neighborhood in Scio Township

A community within a community sounds about right as you drive into Woodview Commons. Life looks comfortable, convenient and nice while looking down the street where the ranch homes are located in the new residential option just outside of Ann Arbor.

Over the past year or so, many in the Ann Arbor, Dexter and Chelsea areas have watched the building of this new community in Scio Township. It comes from a partnership between Soave Real Estate Group, Hunter Pasteur Homes and The Forbes Company.

These three groups came together on Oct. 9 to announce the official opening of Woodview Commons, “a brand-new luxury housing development on Jackson Road at Baker Road, on the western boundary of Ann Arbor.”

Their announcement describes Woodview Commons this way:

“The 90-acre development adds 456 units of well-appointed new apartment homes to the Ann Arbor market, consisting of 100 Townhomes, 90 Ranch Homes, 133 one-bedroom apartments and 133 two-bedroom apartments. Future phases include a mix of commercial uses along Jackson Road, contributing to the housing stock and economic development of the corridor. Nestled just minutes from the vibrant heart of Ann Arbor, Woodview Commons offers a visionary approach to urban living, seamlessly blending convenience with tranquility. Situated in a picturesque, wooded area, the residential neighborhood combines the best of urban planning, with beautiful natural surroundings, while providing all of the technology and service to meet today’s discriminating tastes.”

Leasing began in July and residents have begun to occupy all of the various housing types, the development group says.

The Sun Times News paid a visit to see this new neighborhood. Nico Schultz,Senior Vice President of Real Estate with Soave was the guide for a group of us taking a tour. He described Woodview as a “community within a community.”

Schultz said the wide range of housing options, from apartments to townhomes and ranch homes, combined with a commitment to sustainability, aligns perfectly with the community’s values.

In their announcement, the developers said Woodview “is a testament to thoughtful development, offering diverse housing options and resort-style amenities tailored to enhance every aspect of modern living. Woodview Commons caters to a diverse target market, with design elements purposefully chosen for residents, including graduate students and academic professionals, seeking proximity to educational institutions. Young professionals and couples drawn by the city’s thriving tech and health care sectors and families or longtime residents looking for a serene yet connected neighborhood living environment will thrive at Woodview Commons.”

Anthony Soave, of Soave Real Estate Group, said they “are extremely proud of how Woodview Commons has turned out.”

“We had a vision of developing this property to create a true community and provide an extraordinary lifestyle for our residents,” Soave said. “Now that people are moving in, we see that vision being realized. We are offering a level of resident service and feature amenities that will encourage people toward an active and fulfilling lifestyle at Woodview Commons.”

Schultz said Woodview Commons leads the way in sustainable living, showcasing all-electric systems, electric vehicle chargers and a dedication to preserving the natural charm of the surroundings.

“Amid the lush landscape, residents can explore tranquil walking trails, stay active in a state-of-the-art fitness center or enjoy some friendly competition on the pickleball courts. Residents will also relax in the heated resort-style pool, cozy fire pit area, and adventure playground for the children. Additionally, pets are a priority at Woodview Commons, which features an on-site pet grooming spa and well-equipped dog parks. Residents will also appreciate the latest in high tech features, including keyless locks, high-speed broadband, and a custom mobile app connecting residents to community events, other residents and property management,” the announcement said.

Randy Wertheimer, CEO of Hunter Pasteur Homes, said, “We were very deliberate in our planning for Woodview Commons. We knew this property was special, and we wanted to ensure that our project respected the surroundings. We recognized the importance of retaining as much green space as possible, while also ensuring our plan incorporated the latest concepts in technology and amenities.”

In describing Woodview Commons, Schultz said they have not only worked to create a unique community, but they have also joined and supported the greater community in a multitude of ways. He said just one of the examples came before construction began when property surveys found a Blue Heron rookery on the property.

“After consulting with the community, a decision was made to leave the site undisturbed,” he said, and they “instead redrew the site plan and created a buffer zone, leaving approximately 26 acres of the project undeveloped to protect the bird’s habitat, and also retain the natural beauty of the site.”

The announcement has even more about this:

“ From leaving portions of the site undeveloped, to building a mix of housing with specific designs in collaboration with the community, contributing to the community fire department and network of pathways in land and funds, as well as bus stations and electric vehicle charging stations and infrastructure, Woodview Commons has joined the community proactively and positively with a long-term view.”

(A rendering of Woodview Commons)

Nate Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company said it best, “Woodview Commons is unlike any other project in the area.”

“The proximity to vibrant Ann Arbor is an asset, but Woodview Commons and the natural beauty in the area provides residents a quiet home and a true retreat at the same time,” Forbes said. “Woodview Commons is the ideal choice for those who prioritize a blend of modern living, convenience and environmental stewardship.”

The onsite team is available for tours and to take applications and leases in person and via the Woodview Commons website at https://WoodviewApartments.com/. The first residents moved in earlier this summer. All construction on the site will be complete in Fall 2025.

Photos/Images of Woodview Commons courtesy of VVK PR + Creative