42 North Social House in Dexter Lends a Helping Hand

by

42 North Social House came through in a big way to help a local organization dedicated to advancing youth mental health and well-being through supporting evidence-informed programs and policies.

On Oct. 25, 42 North ownership and representatives from the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation met at the restaurant in downtown Dexter where the restaurant followed up on the promise made at its Grand Opening Private Event. 42 North Social House presented a $10,000 check to the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation.

The MJR Foundation was established in August 2019 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in honor of Miles Jeffrey Roberts, who died by suicide on May 29th, 2017. Based in Ann Arbor, a big part of its mission is empowering youth athletic communities to promote mental well-being and suicide prevention.

Open just over a month now in Dexter this new restaurant held a private fundraising dinner on Sept. 18, right before it opened to the public. The restaurant is at 7954 Ann Arbor Street, in the location that was formerly the Fillmore restaurant. Over the past year the restaurant was bought by a new ownership group, renovated and transformed into 42 North.

Photos: The check presentation was held outside the restaurant in Dexter on Oct. 25. Photo by Lonnie

