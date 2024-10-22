Dexter Riverview Café Celebrates 10 Years

The Dexter Riverview Café has been serving the community great food in a family friendly atmosphere for 10 years. The restaurant in downtown Dexter marks this big anniversary by looking back at becoming part of the community and by thanking the reasons behind it all, their customers.

It was back in 2014 that Albana and Jimmy Hoxha opened their doors to the community to serve breakfast and lunch. Dishes such as the Corn Beef Skillet, Greek Omelet, Rice Pudding and Jimmy’s Famous Pita Gyro, just to name a few, have become local favorites. One of my favorites is the Veggie Skillet.

This anniversary is an important one for the Hoxhas. It gave them time to look back at finding the home for their dream restaurant.

“As soon as I saw the sign I knew this is it,” Albana said, remembering when she and Jimmy were driving around looking at different locations.

Originally from Albania, where they still have a family restaurant, Albana and Jimmy moved to America 25 years ago. They came to Michigan with the dream of raising their family and having their own restaurant.

They’ve done both.

They had a restaurant in Wixom for a time, but sought out to find a new location that fit more with what they wanted, which was a place that felt like home. Like their hometown back in Albania. They found it in Dexter.

“When I’m here with our customers, I feel like I’m back in my hometown,” Albana said.

Riverview is truly a family restaurant. Walking into the restaurant on Main Street, you will see Jimmy and Alabana’s children (two sons, Geraldo and Julian, and daughter, Angelina) working in the kitchen and waiting on customers. They grew up around the business and know it well, that’s why now as adults they play such important roles as part of the staff in making Riverview such a unique place.

“We like to connect with the people in this town,” their son Julian said. “We are always happy to see everyone here.”

Along with the quality service is the great food. Jimmy is always in the kitchen, literally seven days a week, cooking up the different dishes with his son Geraldo. That from scratch taste is important to them, they said, and putting care into each dish is as well. As if they were serving family.

“We care for our customers and love what we do,” Albana said.

Looking ahead, she said they hope to celebrate another 10 years and beyond into the future as a place for good food and service that’s done with family in mind.

So if you haven’t tried their food and experienced the Riverview Cafe, pay them a visit at 8124 Main Street in Dexter and see for yourself. They’re there serving breakfast and lunch every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We want them leaving full and satisfied,” Albana said of their customers, both new and longtime ones.

Just like family.

Photo: The Hoxha family at the Dexter Riverview Café. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photos of Food. courtesy of Dexter Riverview Cafe